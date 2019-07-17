Improving Supply Chain Efficiency by 18% for a Major Retail Company With the Help of Inventory Optimization Solutions | Quantzig's Latest Success Story

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest inventory optimization engagement for a leading retail company. During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a renowned retailer based out of Norway to maintain an accurate count of their inventory and improve overall supply chain efficiency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005657/en/

Inventory Optimization Engagement for a Leading Retail Company (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Business Problem: The client, a leading retail company based out of Norway, faced several predicaments due to several inventory management problems such as fluctuations in demand, reverse logistics, overstocks, SKU management, bullwhip effect, and stock-outs.

This case study describes how we helped a Norway based retail company to optimize stock levels by leveraging advanced algorithms, boost customer satisfaction and gain better supply chain visibility.

Our inventory optimization solutions help companies to profitably manage their inventory, minimize stockouts and margin crushing mark-downs. Request a free proposal to gain better insights into our portfolio of analytics services.

The Solution Offered: Given the complexity of the situation, the experts at Quantzig adopted a holistic approach that revolved around understanding the pain points in the client's supply chain network. This helped the client to optimize stock levels and gain better control over the inventory. Additionally, this helped the client to improve their customer service levels, boost customer satisfaction, and increase savings significantly.

Get in touch with our experts to know how our inventory management solutions can help you accurately predict inventory and adapt to changing demand patterns through statistical inventory management techniques.

Quantzig's inventory optimization solutions helped the client to:

Reduce inventory levels by 25%

Boost supply chain efficiency by 18%

Quantzig's inventory optimization solutions offered predictive insights on:

Improving cash flow and return on invested capital

Enhancing production cycles, visibility, and agility across all points of supply chain

Learn how we can help you identify and tackle the risks in your inventory. Request a free demo now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005657/en/