Improving hypertension care: participate in the HSMonitor PCP market consultation

HSMonitor is a pre-commercial procurement (PCP) project investing in Research and Development (R&D) services towards innovative ICT-enabled monitoring solutions to improve health status and optimise hypertension care.

Five healthcare providers from four countries are engaged in the procurement, catering to a combined population of over 96 million people, of which over 31 million have hypertension.

The envisaged solutions should cover areas such as early detection and prevention, healthier lifestyle and nutrition, treatment adherence, training and education. The solutions are developed in competitive phases by industry players (suppliers).

Open Market Consultation events

The HSMonitor procurers are offering Open Market Consultation (OMC) events to inform stakeholders about the procurement opportunities, explain in detail the PCP process, open a dialogue with potential suppliers about the procurement scope, and facilitate partner search, matchmaking and the building of consortia for the Call for Tenders.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the OMC events have been restructured into webinars. Each procurer is holding an OMC event, typically in their local language.

In addition, one international OMC webinar will be organised.

Matchmaking, partner search, OMC questionnaire

Many PCP tenderers decide to apply together with international partners in a joint tender (consortium) to be able to fulfil all of the tender requirements. All interested suppliers are invited to fill in an OMC questionnaire to capture their partnership needs. Their profiles will be posted in an OMC matchmaking section (coming soon) to allow for identifying the best partnerships. The OMC questionnaire is also used to capture the feedback of potential suppliers regarding the scope of HSMonitor.

