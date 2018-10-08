Improving the Revenue Share With the Help of Infiniti Research’s Market Potential Value Engagement

Infiniti Research, a global market and strategic intelligence solutions
provider, has announced the completion of their new market
potential value engagement for a medical devices manufacturer. The
client, a global player in the medical devices market who is well known
for developing innovative devices, wanted to define the target markets
and devise a launch plan for a new therapy that would replace a
well-entrenched procedure.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005543/en/
Medical Devices Market Potential Value – An Infiniti Research Success Study (Graphic: Business Wire)
Market potential value is concerned with the estimation of the total
amount of money that could potentially be spent by consumers in a
particular market. It assesses the size of the overall market available
to companies. Market potential value engagement can also help medical
devices companies to determine the overall market share and achieve
certain revenues.
Request
a free proposal to know more about our market potential value
solutions for the medical devices industry.
According to the experts at Infiniti, “The use of advanced
software in medical devices means that medical devices are becoming more
complex.”
Request
more information to know more about our engagement models and
pricing plans.
Infiniti’s market potential value engagement helped the client to
effectively define their target market. The client was also able to
devise a framework that provided them with in-depth insights into their
business planning initiatives.
This market potential value engagement provided
benefits that helped the client to:
-
Develop an effective market entry strategy
-
Conduct an in-depth financial analysis
-
For a free consultation with our analysts, Get
in touch
This customer intelligence solution provided
predictive insights on:
-
Planning various business initiatives
-
Undertaking market opportunity assessment
-
To read more about the scope of our engagement, Request
a free proposal
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti
Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart
solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies
markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity,
see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business
strategies. To know more about our engagement policies and pricing
plans, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005543/en/