Improving the Revenue Share With the Help of Infiniti Research’s Market Potential Value Engagement

Infiniti Research, a global market and strategic intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market potential value engagement for a medical devices manufacturer. The client, a global player in the medical devices market who is well known for developing innovative devices, wanted to define the target markets and devise a launch plan for a new therapy that would replace a well-entrenched procedure.

Market potential value is concerned with the estimation of the total amount of money that could potentially be spent by consumers in a particular market. It assesses the size of the overall market available to companies. Market potential value engagement can also help medical devices companies to determine the overall market share and achieve certain revenues.

According to the experts at Infiniti, “The use of advanced software in medical devices means that medical devices are becoming more complex.”

Infiniti’s market potential value engagement helped the client to effectively define their target market. The client was also able to devise a framework that provided them with in-depth insights into their business planning initiatives.

This market potential value engagement provided benefits that helped the client to:

Develop an effective market entry strategy

Conduct an in-depth financial analysis

This customer intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Planning various business initiatives

Undertaking market opportunity assessment

