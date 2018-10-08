Log in
Improving the Revenue Share With the Help of Infiniti Research’s Market Potential Value Engagement

10/08/2018 | 05:04pm CEST

Infiniti Research, a global market and strategic intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market potential value engagement for a medical devices manufacturer. The client, a global player in the medical devices market who is well known for developing innovative devices, wanted to define the target markets and devise a launch plan for a new therapy that would replace a well-entrenched procedure.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005543/en/

Medical Devices Market Potential Value – An Infiniti Research Success Study (Graphic: Business Wire)

Market potential value is concerned with the estimation of the total amount of money that could potentially be spent by consumers in a particular market. It assesses the size of the overall market available to companies. Market potential value engagement can also help medical devices companies to determine the overall market share and achieve certain revenues.

Request a free proposal to know more about our market potential value solutions for the medical devices industry.

According to the experts at Infiniti, “The use of advanced software in medical devices means that medical devices are becoming more complex.”

Request more information to know more about our engagement models and pricing plans.

Infiniti’s market potential value engagement helped the client to effectively define their target market. The client was also able to devise a framework that provided them with in-depth insights into their business planning initiatives.

This market potential value engagement provided benefits that helped the client to:

  • Develop an effective market entry strategy
  • Conduct an in-depth financial analysis
  • For a free consultation with our analysts, Get in touch

This customer intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

  • Planning various business initiatives
  • Undertaking market opportunity assessment
  • To read more about the scope of our engagement, Request a free proposal

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more about our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us


© Business Wire 2018
