Imugene : European Society for Medical Oncology President joins Imugene Scientific Advisory Board

European Society for Medical Oncology President joins Imugene Scientific Advisory Board

Sydney, Australia - 4 October 2018 - Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company today announced the appointment of Dr Josep Tabernero, the President of the European Society for Medical Oncology, to its Scientific Advisory Board.

The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) is the world's leading professional organisation for medical oncology with 18,000 members representing 150 countries.

Imugene Managing Director and CEO Leslie Chong said,"I am honoured to have such a world leading oncologist and researcher join Imugene's Scientific Advisory Board. Dr Tabernero is accepted globally as a leader in oncology research and I am priviledged to continue to work with him to develop Imugene's technology. The calibre of recent appointments to our SAB underlines the strong and widespread international interest in the therapeutic potential of our promising B-cell cancer immuno-therapy strategy and pipeline."

In addition to his work for ESMO, Dr Tabernero is head of the Medical Oncology

Department at the Vall d'Hebron Barcelona Hospital Campus, Director of the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology and leads the Research Innovation of Catalonian Cancer

Centers Network. He directs the Barcelona-based Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology ´s gastrointestinal and endocrine tumors group and the research unit for molecular therapy of cancer.

Dr Tabernero is principal investigator of several clinical studies focused on targeted immune-therapies, novel chemotherapeutics and promising immune checkpoint targets.

He serves on the editorial boards of a number of leading journals including Annals of Oncology, ESMO Open, Cancer Discovery and Clinical Cancer Research and has authored and co-authored more than 350 peer-reviewed papers.

He is a member of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and has been appointed as member of several international educational and scientific committees.

About Imugene (ASX:IMU)

Imugene is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing a range of new and novel immunotherapies that seek to activate the immune system of cancer patients to treat and eradicate tumors. Our unique platform technology seeks to harness the body's immune system to generate antibodies against tumours, potentially achieving a similar or greater effect than synthetically manufactured monoclonal antibody therapies. Our product pipeline includes multiple immunotherapy B-cell vaccine candidates aimed at treating a variety of cancers in combination with standard of care drugs and emerging immunotherapies. We are supported by a leading team of international cancer experts with extensive experience in developing new cancer therapies with many approved for sale and marketing for global markets. Our vision is to help transform and improve the treatment of cancer and the lives of the millions of patients who need effective treatments. This vision is backed by a growing body of clinical evidence and peer-reviewed research. Imugene is well funded and resourced, to deliver on its commercial and clinical milestones. Together with leading specialists and medical professionals, we believe Imugene's immuno-oncology therapies will become a foundation treatment for cancer. Our goal is to ensure Imugene and its shareholders are at the forefront of this rapidly growing global market.

