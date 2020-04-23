In 2018 energy productivity in Slovenia up by 5% over 2017

Compared to the previous year, the green growth (encouraging economic growth while ensuring the sustainability of natural resources) in 2018 is reflected in the following indicators:

- Emission productivity increased by almost 4%

- Energy productivity increased by 5%

- Water productivity increased by more than 3%

- Amount of available freshwater resources per person increased by almost 13%

- Forest resources increased by 1%

- Share of separately collected municipal waste increased by 0.8 of a percentage point

- Share of organic farms and farms in conversion increased by 0.4 of a percentage point

- National budgetary funds for R&D earmarked for the energy and for the environment increased by 0.2 of a percentage point each.

In 2018 the following indicators did not confirm the progress toward green growth:

- Material productivity decreased by more than 10%

- Extraction of domestic resources per person increased by almost 8% and

- Share of environmental taxes of all taxes and social contributions decreased by almost 0.6 of a percentage point.