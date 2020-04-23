Log in
In 2018 energy productivity in Slovenia up by 5% over 2017

04/23/2020 | 04:33am EDT

Compared to the previous year, the green growth (encouraging economic growth while ensuring the sustainability of natural resources) in 2018 is reflected in the following indicators:
- Emission productivity increased by almost 4%
- Energy productivity increased by 5%
- Water productivity increased by more than 3%
- Amount of available freshwater resources per person increased by almost 13%
- Forest resources increased by 1%
- Share of separately collected municipal waste increased by 0.8 of a percentage point
- Share of organic farms and farms in conversion increased by 0.4 of a percentage point
- National budgetary funds for R&D earmarked for the energy and for the environment increased by 0.2 of a percentage point each.

In 2018 the following indicators did not confirm the progress toward green growth:
- Material productivity decreased by more than 10%
- Extraction of domestic resources per person increased by almost 8% and
- Share of environmental taxes of all taxes and social contributions decreased by almost 0.6 of a percentage point.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 08:32:10 UTC
