In 2018 energy productivity in Slovenia up by 5% over 2017

Compared to the previous year, the green growth (encouraging economic growth while ensuring the sustainability of natural resources) in 2018 is reflected in the following indicators:
- Emission productivity increased by almost 4%
- Energy productivity increased by 5%
- Water productivity increased by more than 3%
- Amount of available freshwater resources per person increased by almost 13%
- Forest resources increased by 1%
- Share of separately collected municipal waste increased by 0.8 of a percentage point
- Share of organic farms and farms in conversion increased by 0.4 of a percentage point
- National budgetary funds for R&D earmarked for the energy and for the environment increased by 0.2 of a percentage point each.
In 2018 the following indicators did not confirm the progress toward green growth:
- Material productivity decreased by more than 10%
- Extraction of domestic resources per person increased by almost 8% and
- Share of environmental taxes of all taxes and social contributions decreased by almost 0.6 of a percentage point.
