In 2019, 2,1% less organic vegetables produced in Slovenia than the year before

The number of agricultural holdings in the system of control of organic production in 2019 was 2.3% higher than in 2018; the number of agricultural holdings with the status of organic producers increased by 5%, while the number of agricultural holdings in conversion decreased by 21%. Agricultural holdings in the system of control of organic production in 2019 (3,828) represented 5.5% of all agricultural holdings in Slovenia; those that already reached the status of organic producers (3,494) represented 5.0% of all agricultural holdings in Slovenia

Organic utilised agricultural area up by 7% in 2019

Organic utilized agricultural area increased by 2,787 hectares or 7% compared to 2018.

In 2019, the area of organic vineyards increased by 19% (or by 86 hectares), followed by the area with organic production of vegetables (by 15% or 33 hectares), orchards (by 10% or 152 hectares) and olive groves (by 7% or 15 hectares).

The share of permanent meadows and pastures in total organic utilised agricultural area is very slowly increasing (81.7% in 2018 and 81.9% in 2019).

Organic fruit production in 2019 lower than in 2018

In 2019, organic production of fruit was only half of the 2018 output (2,461 tons in 2019 and 5,029 tons in 2018). The output in organic vineyards was higher by 46 % (weighing 2,203 tons) and in olive groves by 24% (weighing 421 tons).

After a lower yield of organically grown vegetables in 2018, the yield of organically grown vegetables in Slovenia in 2019 was 4.6% lower (and almost 18% higher than in 2017).

The number of organic livestock in 2019 decreased in almost all species compared to 2018



In 2019, the number of individual species of animals in organic farming was mostly lower than in 2018, on average by 1%. Only the number of honey bee colonies increased by 13% (from 2,863 to 3,245), of other animals (game reared in pens) by about 9% and of cattle by almost 4 %.

The weight of meat from animals in organic farming down by 20%

In 2019, the total weight of meat from organic farming decreased by 21% over the previous year. The weight of cattle meat decreased by 21%, of pig meat by 5%, of sheep meat by 84% and of goat meat by 236%. No equidae meat was organically produced in 2019. The weight of poultry meat decreased by 18% and the weight of other animals' meat (game reared in pens) by 56%.The production of organic cow's milk in 2019 was 7,248 tons or 7% more than in 2018, of sheep milk 188 tons or about 4% more than in 2018, and of goat milk 204 tons or 47% less than in 2018.Compared to 2018, the production of honey went down by 5% and of eggs up by 8%.

