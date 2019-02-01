Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

In 2019, 2,1% less organic vegetables produced in Slovenia than the year before

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 04:44am EDT
In one year the number of organic farms up by 5%

The number of agricultural holdings in the system of control of organic production in 2019 was 2.3% higher than in 2018; the number of agricultural holdings with the status of organic producers increased by 5%, while the number of agricultural holdings in conversion decreased by 21%. Agricultural holdings in the system of control of organic production in 2019 (3,828) represented 5.5% of all agricultural holdings in Slovenia; those that already reached the status of organic producers (3,494) represented 5.0% of all agricultural holdings in Slovenia

Organic utilised agricultural area up by 7% in 2019

Organic utilized agricultural area increased by 2,787 hectares or 7% compared to 2018.
In 2019, the area of organic vineyards increased by 19% (or by 86 hectares), followed by the area with organic production of vegetables (by 15% or 33 hectares), orchards (by 10% or 152 hectares) and olive groves (by 7% or 15 hectares).
The share of permanent meadows and pastures in total organic utilised agricultural area is very slowly increasing (81.7% in 2018 and 81.9% in 2019).

Organic fruit production in 2019 lower than in 2018

In 2019, organic production of fruit was only half of the 2018 output (2,461 tons in 2019 and 5,029 tons in 2018). The output in organic vineyards was higher by 46 % (weighing 2,203 tons) and in olive groves by 24% (weighing 421 tons).
After a lower yield of organically grown vegetables in 2018, the yield of organically grown vegetables in Slovenia in 2019 was 4.6% lower (and almost 18% higher than in 2017).
The number of organic livestock in 2019 decreased in almost all species compared to 2018

In 2019, the number of individual species of animals in organic farming was mostly lower than in 2018, on average by 1%. Only the number of honey bee colonies increased by 13% (from 2,863 to 3,245), of other animals (game reared in pens) by about 9% and of cattle by almost 4 %.

The weight of meat from animals in organic farming down by 20%

In 2019, the total weight of meat from organic farming decreased by 21% over the previous year. The weight of cattle meat decreased by 21%, of pig meat by 5%, of sheep meat by 84% and of goat meat by 236%. No equidae meat was organically produced in 2019. The weight of poultry meat decreased by 18% and the weight of other animals' meat (game reared in pens) by 56%.The production of organic cow's milk in 2019 was 7,248 tons or 7% more than in 2018, of sheep milk 188 tons or about 4% more than in 2018, and of goat milk 204 tons or 47% less than in 2018.Compared to 2018, the production of honey went down by 5% and of eggs up by 8%.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 08:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:06aALLIANZ : Again, Malami Denies Shielding Alleged Killer-Soldiers From Prosecution
AQ
05:06aSANEF Announces Launch of Relief Fund for Journalists
AQ
05:06aSHS : Ekiti, UN Agency Seal U.S.$2 Billion Deal for 50,000 Homes
AQ
05:06aAFCON : Govt Plans to Improve Infrastructure as AFCON Is Postponed to 2022
AQ
05:06aMOODY : Nigerian Banks to Face Pressure With Reduced Dollar Deposit
AQ
05:05aSPORTTOTAL AG : More than just a platform: sporttotal creates its own AI-based camera system
EQ
05:04aAIRBUS : signs contract with Optus for OneSat
PU
05:04aBARCO : ClickShare Conference gets top approval ratings from global businesses
PU
05:04aCHARIOT OIL & GAS : Maturing a Material Gas Opportunity Offshore Morocco
PU
05:03aCOLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Columbus Energy Resources Plc
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Record Half-Year and Three-Digit Growth Rates
2TOMTOM NV : Ford Awards TomTom Global Traffic Service Deal for Next-Generation SYNC Connected Vehicle System
3KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA : KONGSBERG GRUPPEN : Norway selects KONGSBERG's NATO Band IV Tactical Radio Link
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Sells Bad-Loan Portfolio to Banca Ifis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group