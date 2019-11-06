In 2019 Elections, Voters Back Vaping Restrictions, Affordable Housing

By Jennifer Calfas

As highly-anticipated elections in Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi took center stage Tuesday, millions of U.S. voters also weighed in on ballot measures covering issues that included vaping, affordable housing and affirmative action.

Early Wednesday tallies showed that San Francisco voters were poised to overwhelmingly reject a proposal that would have partially reversed a ban on e-cigarette and vaping products, further cementing restrictions on the products in the home of Juul Labs Inc. The city was the nation's first to implement such a ban, and lawmakers and health departments in other states followed suit, creating regulations as vaping-related illnesses and deaths climbed in the U.S. The results aren't expected to be official for at least a week.

Voters in Washington state voiced support for a state-imposed tax on vaping products passed earlier this year, according to unofficial results from the state Secretary of State's office. The state said the tax would generate $178 million in its first 10 years for public-health services. The ballot question was one of several nonbinding questions the state's residents voted on in a survey of public opinion on tax measures.

On another contentious issue, voters appeared to narrowly defeat a measure allowing the use of affirmative action in public employment, contracting and education, according to unofficial results updated after 12 a.m. local time.

The state legislature passed the law earlier this year, but groups including Washington Asians for Equality voiced opposition to it, bringing the issue to a referendum. Supporters said affirmative action would help diversify the public sector, while opponents argued it would create new forms of discrimination. If the results are confirmed, the state's voters will have voted against affirmative action twice in the past two decades.

In New York City, voters approved five ballot questions including one that will bring ranked-choice voting to citywide primaries and special elections. Under the option, voters will be able to rank their candidates by preference, rather than picking just one.

Tucson, Ariz., voters defeated a proposal to become a sanctuary city, which would have established policies that protect undocumented immigrants from law enforcement. The proposal was controversial among some Democrats, including the city's mayor.

Voters in Albuquerque, N.M., narrowly rejected a proposal that would have updated the city's election code to allow residents to use government-funded vouchers called Democracy Dollars to donate to candidates.

In San Francisco and Durham, N.C., voters appeared to approve millions of dollars in bonds for affordable-housing projects. In San Francisco, where housing costs have soared over the past decade, residents appeared to favor a $600 million bond issue that would help fund public housing, low-income housing, and middle-income housing, senior housing and housing for educators. Approval required a two-thirds majority, and election officials said they were still counting votes

Durham voters, meanwhile, backed a $95 million bond that will fund 1,600 new affordable housing units, among other projects.

Other real-estate measures won approval around the country. Jersey City, N.J., voters backed regulations on Airbnb Inc., requiring owners of short-term rentals to acquire a city permit, among other conditions.

Texans approved two disaster-related measures proposed following Hurricane Harvey, which heavily damaged parts of the state in 2017. One will create a state fund for flood mitigation and drainage infrastructure, the other will temporarily exempt residents living in disaster-stricken areas from property taxes.

Changes to statewide tax law were also on the ballot in Texas and elsewhere. Texas voters approved a constitutional amendment that would prohibit the creation of an individual income tax. Texas doesn't have such a tax, and the new amendment will make it harder to create one if the state wished to do so.

A measure that would have overturned parts of Colorado's fiscally conservative tax law also went down to defeat. Proposition CC would have allowed Colorado to spend excess tax revenue on transportation and education. A 1992 amendment to the Colorado constitution known as the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights caps such spending and requires excess revenue to be refunded to citizens. Democratic lawmakers backed the measure and many Republicans opposed it.

