In 2019 slower growth of turnover from the sale of services

02/26/2020 | 04:59am EST

Turnover from the sale of services in December 2019 lower than in the previous month

In December 2019 turnover from the sale of services was 0.2% lower than in November 2019. Compared to November 2019 it decreased the most in professional, scientific and technical activities (by 2.0%), mainly due to the fall in architectural and engineering activities. It was lower also in accommodation and food service activities (by 0.5%), while in all other groups of service activities it increased. In real estate activities it was higher by 18.6%, in information and communication activities by 1.2%, in administrative and support service activities by 0.9% and in transportation and storage activities by 0.5%.

Lower growth of turnover from the sale of services at the annual level

Turnover from the sale of services in December 2019 was 2.4% higher than in December 2018, but this was the lowest growth in the last two years. Lower year-on-year growth was mainly due to the low growth in professional, scientific and technical activities (by 0.1%) and in transportation and storage activities (by 0.6%). In all other observed groups of service activities annual growth of turnover was higher: in information and communication activities (by 6.9%), in accommodation and food service activities (by 3.9%), in administrative and support service activities (by 3.2%) and in real estate activities (by 0.9%).

Slower growth of turnover from the sale of services in 2019

The upward trend of turnover growth from the previous years slowed down in 2019. Turnover from the sale of services was 5.3% higher than in 2018; however, growth was 3.1 percentage points lower than in 2018, when the highest growth in the last ten years was recorded. The lower overall growth in services in 2019 was mainly influenced by the decline in growth in professional, scientific and technical activities (by 7.7 percentage points) and in transportation and storage activities (by 5.5 percentage points). Turnover in these activities dropped sharply in the last four months of the year as a result of the termination of the only Slovenian air carrier.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 09:58:01 UTC
