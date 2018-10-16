In 9 months 2018, Obuv Rossii Launched over 120 Directly Operated Stores

Obuv Rossii Group (MOEX: OBUV/ hereinafter the "Company" or, together with its subsidiary and dependent companies, "Obuv Rossii" or the "Group"), the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail, summarizes the results of its retail chain development in 3Q and in 9M 2018. In the reporting period, the Group continued actively opening stores all over Russia. In 3Q 2018, the company launched 51 new directly operated stores (DOS), in 9M the retail chain grew by 122 outlets. As a result, the Group comprises 677 stores (including 133 franchise stores) in 213 cities and towns of Russia, as of 30.09.2018.

«We develop our retail chain in different regions and cities of Russia in line with our investment program. In 2018, we started opening stores in small towns with population 50-100 ths. people. In such localities, CAPEX and rent rates are lower, the level of competition is not very high, which enables us to reach target sales rather fast. — Anton Titov, CEO of Obuv Rossii Group comments. — Due to entering small towns, we revised the development program for this year and decided to launch not 100 but 150 stores. Change in consumer preferences, their shift to branded footwear made of genuine leather and great choice of sales premises support our plans of retail chain growth».

In 3Q 2018, Obuv Rossii significantly enhanced its footprint and entered 33 new cities and towns. Obuv Rossii is launching stores all over the country: in Central Russia — 36% of all openings, in Siberia — 33%, in Urals — 29%, in the Far East of Russia — 2%. Regarding the rollout by brands, Obuv Rossii prioritizes the main brand Westfalika: 98 new DOS (80%) in 9M 2018. Then there are Peshekhod (Pedestrian) — 8 stores (7%), Lisette — 7 (6%), Rossita — 6 (5%), Emilia Estra — 3 (2%).

Obuv Rossii Group is a federal retail shoe chain, the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail. Obuv Rossii was established in 2003, it is headquartered in Novosibirsk with a representative office in Moscow.

