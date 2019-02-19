In Another Industry First, Spark Connected Launches New Wireless Power Solution for 5G Networks at MWC 2019

Spark
Connected, a leading technology developer of advanced and innovative
wireless power system solutions, today announced a proprietary 30-Watt
wireless power solution, named The Gorgon specifically engineered for
Telecom Infrastructure and Security applications.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005158/en/
Ruwanga Dassanayake, Chief Operating Officer, Spark Connected (Photo: Business Wire)
The Gorgon wireless power solution consists of both a transmitter and
companion receiver and is currently in field trials for 5G Fixed
Wireless Access (FWA). The solution integrates into in-building mmWave
5G products and eliminates the need to wire external antenna or FWA
links, reducing overall deployment costs for network operators and makes
installation simply convenient.
According to Ruwanga Dassanayake, Chief Operating Officer at Spark
Connected, “Our state-of-the-art Gorgon
platform is a significant step forward in making wireless power a
commercial reality in 5G networks and unlocking value for mobile users
in Fixed Wireless Access for commercial and residential CPE.”
Spark Connected has combined TDK’s
leading-edge magnetic coils in The Gorgon wireless power solution.
“We are excited to be partnering with Spark Connected to enable
innovative mid power wireless charging solutions for the telecom
infrastructure and other similar emerging wireless power markets. TDK’s
magnetic materials and process capabilities are key to our coil designs
and are well matched to The Gorgon solution,” said Chris Burket, TDK’s
Sr. Manager, WPT Products.
Key Features of the Spark Connected Gorgon Wireless Power Solution:
-
Complete 30-Watt proprietary wireless power system
-
Unaffected by Low-E coating on windows and glass partitions
-
Superior performance at a distance with very high DC-DC efficiency
About Spark Connected
Spark Connected. Powering the world, wirelessly
Spark connected is an industry leader specializing in multiple advanced
and safe wireless power technologies that benefits a wide variety of
applications in the Automotive,
Industrial,
Infrastructure,
Medical, Telecom and Security, Robotics, Factory
Automation, IOT,
Smart
Home, and Consumer
markets.
Spark is transforming wireless power delivery and intelligent battery
charging with innovative platforms, disruptive technology and
breakthrough products enabling an enhanced user experience for all. The
company specializes in Product Development and Engineering Solutions
with a team of passionate innovators with decades of combined deep
domain expertise.
Spark Connected is a Full Member of the Wireless Power Consortium. For
more information visit: www.sparkconnected.com.
About TDK Corporation
TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan.
TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as
ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as
magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. TDK focuses
on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication
technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The
company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales
offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America.
In fiscal 2018, TDK posted total sales of USD 12 billion and employed
about 103,000 people worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005158/en/