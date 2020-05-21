In April 2020 the output prices 0.2% higher at the monthly level

In April 2020 the output prices higher at the monthly level

In April 2020 the output prices 0.2% higher than in March 2020. The prices of manufactured goods sold on the domestic market went up by 0.3% and the prices of exported products went up by 0.2%.

The prices of industrial products sold on the markets of the euro area countries increased by 0.2%, while the prices of industrial products sold on the markets of the non-euro area countries did not change.

Among groups of activities showing the dynamics of prices by end-use of products, capital goods prices increased by 0.5% and consumer goods prices by 0.4%. Intermediate goods prices did not change, while energy prices decreased by 0.5%.

Compared to the previous month, output prices increased the most in manufacture of leather and leather products (by 13.3%) and in manufacture of wood, products of wood and cork (by 1.4%). On the other hand, prices decreased the most in manufacture of wearing apparel (by 1.8%).

The output prices 0.4% lower than a year ago

From April 2019 to April 2020 the output prices went down by 0.4%. In the same period the output prices on the domestic market increased by 0.3%, while the output prices on the non-domestic market decreased by 1.2%.

The prices of industrial products sold on the markets of the euro area countries and of the non-euro area decreased by 1.2%.

In one year prices went down the most in manufacture of manufacture of basic metals (by 5.5%) and in other manufacturing (by 4.5%). On the other hand, a noticeable price increase was recorded in water collection, treatment and supply (by 10.3%).