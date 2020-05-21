Log in
In April 2020 the output prices 0.2% higher at the monthly level

05/21/2020 | 06:24am EDT

In April 2020 the output prices higher at the monthly level

In April 2020 the output prices 0.2% higher than in March 2020. The prices of manufactured goods sold on the domestic market went up by 0.3% and the prices of exported products went up by 0.2%.

The prices of industrial products sold on the markets of the euro area countries increased by 0.2%, while the prices of industrial products sold on the markets of the non-euro area countries did not change.

Among groups of activities showing the dynamics of prices by end-use of products, capital goods prices increased by 0.5% and consumer goods prices by 0.4%. Intermediate goods prices did not change, while energy prices decreased by 0.5%.

Compared to the previous month, output prices increased the most in manufacture of leather and leather products (by 13.3%) and in manufacture of wood, products of wood and cork (by 1.4%). On the other hand, prices decreased the most in manufacture of wearing apparel (by 1.8%).

The output prices 0.4% lower than a year ago

From April 2019 to April 2020 the output prices went down by 0.4%. In the same period the output prices on the domestic market increased by 0.3%, while the output prices on the non-domestic market decreased by 1.2%.

The prices of industrial products sold on the markets of the euro area countries and of the non-euro area decreased by 1.2%.

In one year prices went down the most in manufacture of manufacture of basic metals (by 5.5%) and in other manufacturing (by 4.5%). On the other hand, a noticeable price increase was recorded in water collection, treatment and supply (by 10.3%).

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 10:23:05 UTC
