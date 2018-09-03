Log in
In Battle for Congress, Rising Economy Doesn't -2-

09/03/2018 | 07:24pm CEST

Last year's GOP tax cut didn't affect all districts equally. The law includes a $10,000 cap on how much state and local taxes, or SALT, can be deducted on taxpayers' federal forms. That change primarily hits taxpayers in blue states and wealthy urban and suburban areas. Republicans hold seats in some of those places.

Using 2014 tax data, the nonprofit Tax Policy Center broke out the effects by congressional districts, and a Wall Street Journal analysis of the center's data shows seven of the 20 districts affected the most by the SALT deduction caps are on the Cook Political Report list of endangered GOP districts.

New Jersey's 11th district is No. 2 on the Tax Policy Center's SALT list, with 53% of tax returns there taking a SALT deduction. That district, currently held by retiring Republican Rodney Frelinghuysen, is rated as "lean Democratic."

Mr. Frelinghuysen was one of 12 Republicans who voted against the tax bill, and of those, half hold seats that are on the House Republican at-risk list.

In the race for Mr. Frelinghuysen's seat, Democrat Mikie Sherrill, a former prosecutor and Navy pilot, is trying to use the SALT deduction issue against her opponent, Republican state assemblyman Jay Webber. Mr. Webber is emphasizing the reduction in individual tax rates contained in the new tax law.

Political scientists contend that the president's approval rating is more meaningful for midterm election outcomes than such economic-satisfaction indicators. That could create an even bigger drag for Republican incumbents.

--Andrew Duehren contributed to this article.

Write to Siobhan Hughes at siobhan.hughes@wsj.com and Dante Chinni at Dante.Chinni@wsj.com

