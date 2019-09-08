In Bond Anomaly, Negative Yields Bring Positive Returns

By Daniel Kruger and Sam Goldfarb

Who is buying the negative-yielding bonds that are swelling in number outside of the U.S.? The surprising answer, in some cases, is U.S. investors.

They are entering into complex strategies that generate a positive return even from negative-yielding debt. That is made possible by the unusually wide difference between positive U.S. interest rates and their negative European counterparts.

There are risks. But the strategies highlight the lengths to which investors have been going to boost returns in the midst of a world-wide bond rally driven by fears of an economic slowdown. Though the rising bond prices have benefited investors in the short term, the rally has dragged down yields on government and corporate bonds to record lows, leaving investors scrambling for ways to generate future income.

There is more than $16 trillion of bonds with negative yields world-wide, most of them sold in Europe and originally offering positive yields, according to Deutsche Bank Securities. Most buyers of this debt are European pension funds and insurers, which need safe long-term securities to offset future liabilities, as well as bond funds and the European Central Bank.

For opportunistic U.S. investors, currency hedges are a key driver of their buying.

When professional investors buy assets in a currency other than their own, they often use derivatives to protect against swings in foreign-exchange rates. In this case, however, investors are using the hedges to squeeze gains from what look like losing bets.

It works like this: Investors use euros to buy German 10-year government bunds. If they hold this debt for, say, three months, they may lose money on that investment, strictly speaking. The debt has a yield of around minus 0.64%.

But investors can more than make up for that loss by entering into an agreement with a bank to convert their euros back into dollars in three months. The forward exchange rate is largely determined by the gap between U.S. and European short-term rates.

Toward the end of last week, investors could convert $100 into 90.64 euros based on a spot exchange rate of $1.1032 per euro. They could use those 90.64 euros to buy 10-year bunds with an annual yield of around minus 0.64%. Three months from now, assuming the bund's price remains the same, they would be left with 90.50 euros. But those could be converted back into dollars at a prearranged forward rate of $1.1111 per euro.

In the end, investors would be left with $100.55, or an annualized gain of 2.2%. That is more than the around 1.6% yield on the U.S. 10-year note.

"It's a little paradoxical," but it works, said Gershon Distenfeld, co-head of fixed income at AllianceBernstein, who has employed this strategy.

Many U.S. investors aren't interested, though. Some fund managers lack approval to buy European debt or to hedge currencies. Others resist this kind of maneuver owing to its complexity or because it is driven by the hedge, not the underlying value of the bond.

Investors who do pursue the strategy are essentially betting that prices of European government bonds will climb, stay steady or at least not drop more than prices of U.S. bonds. Investors, moreover, could be better off simply buying Treasurys if the U.S. bonds rally more than their European counterparts.

In fact, U.S. bond prices have climbed faster than those of German bonds this year. U.S. yields, which move in the opposite direction of prices, may have further to fall.

That is because they are starting from a higher level, and the Federal Reserve has more room to cut short-term interest rates than the ECB does, some investors say.

While investors are aware of the risk of U.S. yields falling too fast to sustain the relationships that keep this trade profitable, they have also watched German yields fall far below levels investors once thought were unreachable. With many investors expecting the ECB to announce its first interest-rate reductions since 2016 when it meets this week, several said yields could continue to fall further.

"We would not be surprised if yields kept falling," said John Pattullo, co-head of strategic fixed income at Janus Henderson Investors, who has bought and hedged debt with negative yields. "The world is short of yield," and this is an effective way to boost what little there is, he said.

