FOX News Channel (FNC) will debut a four episode midterm election series hosted by The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro, announced John Finley, senior vice president of development and production. Entitled The Ben Shapiro Election Special, the series will run for four consecutive weeks on Sundays from 8-9 PM/ET beginning on September 23rd.

In making the announcement, Finley said, “Ben is a rising star in conservative political commentary and we are excited to add his signature style and well thought out viewpoint to our pre-election weekend lineup.”

Shapiro added, “I am honored to partner with FOX News where we can provide in-depth analysis on the voting trends that will be leading the polls this November.”

Each Sunday, Shapiro will be joined by a panel of experts along with influential guests to discuss the major headlines of the week and their impact on the upcoming 2018 midterm elections. The one hour program will also feature Shapiro’s unique political commentary and analysis on the major issues affecting the younger voting demographic this election season.

As the editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire and host of the nationally syndicated radio program and podcast, "The Ben Shapiro Show," Shapiro is one of the top conservative commentators in the nation. The New York Times has referred to him as “the cool kid’s philosopher” while The Washington Post has described him as “a foe of extraordinary polemical agility.” A highly sought out public speaker, Shapiro has appeared at numerous events throughout college campuses across the country, consistently defending free speech and open debate.

Hired by Creators Syndicate at the age of 17 to become the youngest nationally syndicated columnist in the country, Shapiro is one of the leading conservative voices in the nation, with columns appearing in major newspapers and websites across the country. He is the author of seven nonfiction books, including the New York Times bestseller “Bullies: How the Left’s Culture of Fear and Intimidation Silences America.” Shapiro earned a B.A. in Political Science from UCLA in 2004 and his Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School in 2007.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 16 years. According to a 2018 Research Intelligencer study by Brand Keys, FOX News ranks as the second most trusted television brand in the country. Additionally, a 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, Fox News is the top-cited outlet. Owned by 21st Century Fox, FNC is available in 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005568/en/