Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :

Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

Twenty First Century Fox : FOX News to Debut a Special Weekly Election Series Hosted by The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 06:46pm CEST

FOX News Channel (FNC) will debut a four episode midterm election series hosted by The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro, announced John Finley, senior vice president of development and production. Entitled The Ben Shapiro Election Special, the series will run for four consecutive weeks on Sundays from 8-9 PM/ET beginning on September 23rd.

In making the announcement, Finley said, “Ben is a rising star in conservative political commentary and we are excited to add his signature style and well thought out viewpoint to our pre-election weekend lineup.”

Shapiro added, “I am honored to partner with FOX News where we can provide in-depth analysis on the voting trends that will be leading the polls this November.”

Each Sunday, Shapiro will be joined by a panel of experts along with influential guests to discuss the major headlines of the week and their impact on the upcoming 2018 midterm elections. The one hour program will also feature Shapiro’s unique political commentary and analysis on the major issues affecting the younger voting demographic this election season.

As the editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire and host of the nationally syndicated radio program and podcast, "The Ben Shapiro Show," Shapiro is one of the top conservative commentators in the nation. The New York Times has referred to him as “the cool kid’s philosopher” while The Washington Post has described him as “a foe of extraordinary polemical agility.” A highly sought out public speaker, Shapiro has appeared at numerous events throughout college campuses across the country, consistently defending free speech and open debate.

Hired by Creators Syndicate at the age of 17 to become the youngest nationally syndicated columnist in the country, Shapiro is one of the leading conservative voices in the nation, with columns appearing in major newspapers and websites across the country. He is the author of seven nonfiction books, including the New York Times bestseller “Bullies: How the Left’s Culture of Fear and Intimidation Silences America.” Shapiro earned a B.A. in Political Science from UCLA in 2004 and his Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School in 2007.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 16 years. According to a 2018 Research Intelligencer study by Brand Keys, FOX News ranks as the second most trusted television brand in the country. Additionally, a 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, Fox News is the top-cited outlet. Owned by 21st Century Fox, FNC is available in 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
06:45pFIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC - CORRECTION : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06:44pXEROX : New Xerox Brenva HD options boost output, flexibility and applications
AQ
06:43pTAU CAPITAL : Posting of Shareholder Circular and Notice of EGM
PU
06:43pPHARNEXT : David Stout joins Pharnext’s Board of Directors
PU
06:42pNANOFLEX POWER CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:41pAPT is Leading the 4G Charge in Taiwan with Airspan’s AirUnity
BU
06:40pSAXON ENERGY SERVICE : SECURE Energy Services Announces October 2018 Dividend
AQ
06:40pGlobal Electric Water Heater Market 2018-2022| Water Heater with an LCD Screen and Built-in Water Sensor to Gain Traction| Technavio
BU
06:40pSEGO RESOURCES : 2018 Phase 1 Drilling Expands Mineralized Footprint at Miner Mountain
EQ
06:40pIPSOS : successfully launches an inaugural 300 million bond issue
GL
Latest news
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
2HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as logistics revamp helps speed sales
3PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS' : core profit climbs, CEO to step down
4UNILEVER : Unilever's Dutch Move Opposed by Aviva Investors -FT
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : to move assets from London to Frankfurt after Brexit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.