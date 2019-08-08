Log in
In Honor of Black Philanthropy Month: The Winters Group Awards $50,000 in Grants

08/08/2019 | 02:16pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's theme of Black Philanthropy Month is "Let's Make History," and The Winters Group, Inc., a 35-year old global diversity and inclusion consulting firm, is doing just that as part of its Live Inclusively® Actualized (LIA) Grant Program.

Contact: Katelyn Peterson, Public Relations & Events Coordinator, katelyn@wintersgroup.com

As part of Live Inclusively® Actualized (LIA), the organization's corporate social responsibility effort, twelve non-profit organizations were awarded a total of $50,000. The awardees were selected based on the effectiveness and outcomes of programming efforts that seek to foster equity, justice, and inclusion in communities across the United States. The LIA Grant program is in its second year and awardees included new and returning organizations.

"We were thrilled to be selected two years in a row," said Michelle Rodriguez, Grants and Contracts Manager of The Downtown Women's Center in Los Angeles, CA, one of six 2018 grant recipients reselected for the 2019 grant. "LIA grants … fund our workforce development program and ensure that women are getting the wraparound supports they need in order to seek permanent employment and regain stability on their own personal paths to self-sufficiency."

Returning recipients include:

Critical Exposure- Washington, DC

El Centro AMISTAD- Boulder, CO



Education Law Center- Philadelphia, PA

The GEMS Camp- Dallas, TX



Improving Education- Baltimore, MD

The Downtown Women's Center- Los Angeles, CA

New recipients of the LIA grant include:

826Michigan- Ann Arbor, MI

The Link- Minneapolis, MN



ByteBack, Inc.- Washington, DC

Jewish Family Service of Seattle (JFS)- Seattle, WA



Literacy Action- Atlanta, GA

Crossroads Community Food Network- Takoma Park, MD

"We were extremely excited to receive funding from The Winters Group," shared Jen Booth, Director of Communications and Development for Literacy Action, an organization focused on breaking the intergenerational cycle of low literacy and poverty. "One of our Board members raves about the organization and recommended that we apply. It is always amazing when our Board is able to bring us new opportunities for support and connect us with new friends in the community," she added.

As part of LIA, The Winters Group team has now awarded a total of $125,000 in grants, donated 382 items to various shelters and organizations, provided over $150,000 of pro-bono or discounted consulting, and volunteered for a total of 52 hours. 

For more information on Live Inclusively® Actualized, click here.

To learn more about how you can Commit to #LiveInclusively in your home, workplace, and community, take the pledge,here.

CONTACT: Katelyn Peterson, katelyn@wintersgroup.com

For more than three decades, The Winters Group, Inc. has supported organizations and leaders in developing and implementing innovative strategies while on their journeys to lead and live inclusively®. It is our mission to create transformative and sustainable solutions for individuals and organizations in support of their efforts to create more equitable and inclusive environments.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-honor-of-black-philanthropy-month-the-winters-group-awards-50-000-in-grants-300899025.html

SOURCE The Winters Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
