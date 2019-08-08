In Honor of Her Birthday, RV Advisor Founder Gigi Stetler Will Repair the RVs of Five Former Camping World Customers Who Feel Abandoned by CEO Marcus Lemonis at No Charge To Customers

Davie, Fla, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading advice and information platform for RV enthusiasts RV Advisor announced today that it will make a dream come true for five lucky customers with defective RVs purchased from Camping World. RV Advisor is calling on outdoor enthusiasts to share their RV Camping World horror stories, and RV Advisor will fix the faulty RVs of five customers at absolutely no charge.

“I’ve heard so many Camping World horror stories. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my August birthday month than helping a handful of RVers who have been sold a defective RV. Their luck is about to change!” said Gigi Stetler, RV Advisor Founder and CEO.

RVers who have experienced a Camping World nightmare are encouraged to share their story here . The deadline for submission is August 21stand the five winners will be picked August 28th. Participants are asked to provide a short version of their story and nominees will be asked to submit all evidence and documents.

Stetler added: “There’s nothing worse than purchasing your dream RV and finding out that you’ve spent all that money on a defective product. I want to help those people. They deserve to be happy campers!”

