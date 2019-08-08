Log in
In Honor of Her Birthday, RV Advisor Founder Gigi Stetler Will Repair the RVs of Five Former Camping World Customers Who Feel Abandoned by CEO Marcus Lemonis at No Charge To Customers

08/08/2019 | 11:43am EDT

Davie, Fla, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading advice and information platform for RV enthusiasts RV Advisor announced today that it will make a dream come true for five lucky customers with defective RVs purchased from Camping World. RV Advisor is calling on outdoor enthusiasts to share their RV Camping World horror stories, and RV Advisor will fix the faulty RVs of five customers at absolutely no charge. 

Nationwide online platform for RV enthusiasts RV Advisor announced today that it will completely fix five lemon RVs purchased from Camping World, at absolutely no charge to the customers. Moreover, RV Advisor will cover the cost to ship the RV to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for repairs at RV Sales of Broward and ship back for free to the happy customer. 

“I’ve heard so many Camping World horror stories. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my August birthday month than helping a handful of RVers who have been sold a defective RV. Their luck is about to change!” said Gigi Stetler, RV Advisor Founder and CEO. 

RVers who have experienced a Camping World nightmare are encouraged to share their story here.  The deadline for submission is August 21stand the five winners will be picked August 28th.  Participants are asked to provide a short version of their story and nominees will be asked to submit all evidence and documents.

Stetler added: “There’s nothing worse than purchasing your dream RV and finding out that you’ve spent all that money on a defective product. I want to help those people. They deserve to be happy campers!” 

About RV Advisor

RV Advisor is America’s most comprehensive non-biased advisory platform that provides tips and know-how on purchasing, ownership, travel and repair in the form of valuable content and has 24/7 live help available for members. RV Advisor members receive discounts on RV parts, maintenance, repair and insurance, RV campsites, restaurants and amusement parks in addition to being connected to a large and tight-knit community of RV owners. RV Advisor members also gain access to reviews, reports and even trail maps to maximize their RV ownership experience. No matter where you are on the road of RV ownership – our team of experts is here to support you every step of the way! To learn more about RV Advisor membership options, visit: https://www.thervadvisor.com.

Media Contact:
Kelcey Kintner
E-mail: Kelcey@Redbanyan.com
Phone: 646-391-8001

© GlobeNewswire 2019
