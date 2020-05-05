In Honor of National Nurses Week, Edelman Financial Engines Partners with ezCater to Feed the Front Line at Local Hospitals

Uses ezCater’s nationwide catering platform to support healthcare workers

In honor of National Nurses Week (May 6-12), Edelman Financial Engines, America’s largest independent financial planning and investment advisor, is partnering with ezCater’s Feed the Front Line initiative to feed thousands of healthcare workers across the country at hospitals hit hardest by COVID-19. Through its donation, Edelman Financial Engines is providing special meals across six metropolitan areas (Boston, Detroit, Kansas City, Phoenix, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Washington D.C.).

“We’re thankful and incredibly inspired by the healthcare workers caring for patients during this crisis,” said Larry Raffone, President and CEO at Edelman Financial Engines. “Sending these meals is one way we show our thanks and appreciation to nurses and healthcare workers who are risking their safety to save lives.”

“We’re so grateful for the generous donation of meals provided by Edelman Financial Engines,” said Riley Orrell, MHA, Administrative Fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital. “Given the current situation, it can be hard for our team members to find time for lunch and dinner, and we really appreciate this type of support from our business community.”

In addition to this meal delivery, Edelman Financial Engines Founders Ric and Jean Edelman donated $100,000 to Inova Hospital and chartered a jet to fly 7,440 N95 masks from Los Angeles to New York City, to get them delivered to hospitals in desperate shortage of personal protective equipment.

The firm also provides free financial planning for all nurses nationwide. All nurses need to do is call us and identify themselves as a nurse. The firm continues to waive its $800 financial planning fee for thousands of nurses.

“Nurses are our heroes,” said Ric Edelman, Founder, Edelman Financial Engines. “During National Nurses week, we want to highlight our gratitude to nurses across the country.”

ezCater recently launched its https://www.ezcater.com/feed-the-front-line/ program to connect people who want to support healthcare workers with local restaurants who need orders, through contributions of any size.

With a national network of over 78,000 restaurants, ezCater is partnering with businesses and individuals nationwide to send meals to hospitals across the country. And to support restaurants, ezCater has waived commissions on all Feed the Front Line meals.

“Millions of businesspeople nationwide turn to ezCater to feed their teams and meetings,” said Diane Swint, ezCater’s Head of Marketplace. “We’re so proud to put our catering platform to work for companies like Edelman Financial Engines so they can feed healthcare workers in their communities while also supporting local restaurants.”

In addition to Feed the Front Line, Edelman Financial Engines is supporting several initiatives to help those impacted by COVID-19, including direct donations to Global Empowerment Mission, Feeding America, and One Fair Wage.

For more information about Edelman Financial Engines, visit EdelmanFinancialEngines.com. To send meals to healthcare workers, or for information about Feed the Front Line, visit www.ezcater.com/FeedtheFrontline.

About Edelman Financial Engines

Since 1986, Edelman Financial Engines has been committed to always acting in the best interest of our clients. We were founded on the belief that all American investors – not just the wealthy – deserve access to personalized, comprehensive financial planning and investment advice. Today, we are America’s top independent financial planning and investment advisor, recognized by both InvestmentNews1 and Barron’s2 with 170 planner offices across the country and entrusted by more than 1.2 million clients to manage more than $229 billion in assets3. Our unique approach to serving clients combines our advanced methodology and proprietary technology with the attention of a dedicated personal financial planner. Every client’s situation and goals are unique, and the powerful fusion of high-tech and high-touch allows Edelman Financial Engines to deliver the personal plan and financial confidence that everyone deserves.

About ezCater

ezCater is the world’s largest online catering marketplace. ezCater’s online ordering, on-time ratings and reviews, and award-winning customer service help businesspeople from organizations of all sizes and industries make meetings more successful and employees happier. Over 78,000 restaurants and caterers use ezCater’s platform to grow and manage their catering business. For more information or to place a catering order, visit www.ezcater.com.

