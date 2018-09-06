Log in
In Indianapolis, when it comes to using your phone when, where, and how you want to, who delivers the best experience?

09/06/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

Among the latest metro areas where Verizon is unbeaten as ranked by an independent tester

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nation’s most rigorous, independent scientific study has recognized Verizon as unbeaten in Indianapolis for the 10th consecutive time in overall, speed and data performance. According to a new report from RootMetrics® by IHS Markit, Verizon was also undefeated in reliability—for the 11th time in a row. Indianapolis is among 38 of 39 cities tested since July in which Verizon was unbeaten – that’s better than 97% of the cities tested to date.

And it’s not just in Indianapolis (or New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas or Washington DC) where you can find an unmatched experience. We are consistently recognized for providing a superior network experience in Indiana and nationwide by a wide range of independent third parties. Just this year, Verizon was ranked #1 in the nation for a record 10th time in a row by RootMetrics®*; ranked highest in network quality performance in the nation and received more awards than any other wireless provider in the J.D. Power Wireless Network Quality Performance Study** (21st time in a row); was recognized as best in streaming***; was found to deliver a better LTE experience than any other network in Indiana and across the U.S., according to the P3 US State Connectivity Report****and, in July, was recognized for delivering the fastest wireless network download speeds on average in Indiana according to Tutela's real-world download speed tests taken in July 2018.*****

What does this mean for you?

Having lots of awards from multiple independent testers is nice, but that’s not why we’ve built the nation’s best, most reliable wireless 4G LTE network. We’ve built it so that you can be sure you’ll be able to use your device when and how you want to. Whatever matters most to you – whether it’s playing a game, streaming music or a movie, sharing that perfect game day moment from tailgate to touchdown, or connecting with loved ones – you can do it best with Verizon.

How does Verizon Remain on Top for Customers in Indiana?

“As the NFL season officially kicks off, we’re making sure our Colts-loving customers don’t miss a play, whether they’re streaming the game or sharing selfies in their blue and white gear,” said Verizon’s Great Lakes Market President John Granby. “Our engineers’ relentless focus on delivering the network you can count on, our consistent investment in our network in Indianapolis and statewide (more than $932 million in Indiana since 2015) and our deployment of the latest technologies, including our plans to bring 5G to Indianapolis this year, are the reasons why we continue to have an overwhelming lead over the competition across the vast majority of third party tests and studies.”

2018 has brought many exciting technology firsts and more options than ever for our customers, with more to come--including our next generation 5G network. To learn more about the work our engineers are doing, check out these videos on why we’re Best For a Good Reason.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

*Rankings based on the RootMetrics US National (1H 2018) and Metro (2H 2018) RootScore Reports. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on 4 national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon. Visit www.rootmetrics.com for more details.

**Verizon Wireless received the highest numerical score among wireless service providers in the J.D. Power 2018 (V1 & V2) U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Studies rating it Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance across the Nation. 2018 V2 study is based on 36,320 total responses, measuring the network quality experienced by customers with wireless phones, surveyed January – June 2018. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com

*** Based on Nielsen Video Network Scores using data collected nationally between 1.1.18 and 6.30.18

**** The data used by P3 was collected during the period of three months, from April to June, 2018 and comprises of 39,359,819,776 samples from 2,313,376 users.

***** Verizon customers received the best overall download speeds across the U.S., according to the study of United States’ mobile performance in July 2018 by Tutela, a widely installed network testing software that collects more than 2 billion network quality measurements every day in the USA.

Media Contact:
Andy Choi
312.502.2002
andy.choi@verizon.com
Twitter:@dudeitsandychoi 

verizon_logo_1300x400.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
