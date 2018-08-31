In July 2018, General Vision, US AI Chip Manufacturer, Established Joint Venture, RoboSensing, Inc. in Hawaii with Japanese IoT Product Manufacturer, mtes Neural Networks, to Jointly Accelerate AI Chip and IoT Technology Development

- JV in Hawaii and the branch in Tokyo to aim for product development,
to distribute edge AI solution, and to bring up the special talented
human resources -
In July 2018, AI chip development venture, General Vision, Inc.(“GV”),
and IoT technology development venture, mtes Neural Networks Co.,
Ltd.(“mtesNN”), have established a joint venture, RoboSensing,
Inc.(“RS”) in Hawaii, U.S.A.
In September, 2018, Tokyo branch of RS
is expected to be set up within the office of mtesNN. mtesNN and RS will
jointly develop AI chip and IoT technology and provide the edge AI
solution1.
CEO Matthew Kobayashi (Photo: Business Wire)
GV and mtesNN have been developing the neuromorphic AI chip2
which can be installed in the sensors for IoT solution based upon MOU
(Memorandum of Understanding) executed in January 2018. Current AI and
IoT solution assume the usage of cloud AI and GPU (Graphics Processing
Unit). As IoT is expected to progress at an increasing tempo, there is a
concern that the load of cloud system and energy usage to be increased
greatly.
RS will install the neuromorphic AI chip which has been jointly
developing with GV and mtesNN into sensors. As sensors themselves
implement the data processing by edge AI, it will ease the load of cloud
system. As sensors with AI chip are connected each other as Robot to
Robot (R2R) thru blockchain technology development, RS will aim to
develop Cloudless IoT Platform by edge AI.
RS will establish AI academy in Hawaii and Tokyo and train engineers for
AI, IoT, and Blockchain technology.
While the existing AI and IoT system in the past, there have been issues
of electricity consumption, velocity of information processing, and
length of information transmission, RS will aim to dramatically improve
these issues in the year of 2020.
*1 edge AI: edge generally means the cutting side of a blade, but the
word here indicates the sensors and the devises such as smartphone which
lie the opposite side of cloud.
*2 neuromorphic AI chip:
semiconductor specialized for edge AI which achieved to predominantly
little consumption electricity based upon the architecture by resembling
human brain
|
|
RoboSensing, Inc.
|
Name of Company :
|
|
RoboSensing, Inc.
|
Representative :
|
|
CEO Matthew Kobayashi
|
Establishment :
|
|
July, 2018
|
Capital :
|
|
US$4.615 million
|
Address :
|
|
1199 Bishop Street, Suite 1202 Honolulu, HI
|
Business :
|
|
neuromorphic AI chip development
|
|
|
development of AI and IoT sensor, distribution of edge AI solution
|
|
|
engineer training for AI, IoT, and Blockchain technology
|
|
General Vision, Inc.
|
Name of Company :
|
|
General Vision, Inc.
|
Representative :
|
|
CEO Guy Paillet
|
Address :
|
|
1150 Industrial Avenue, Suite #A Petaluma, CA 94952
|
HP :
|
|
https://www.general-vision.com
|
|
mtes Neural Networks Co., Ltd.
|
Name of Company :
|
|
mtes Neural Networks Co., Ltd.
|
Representative :
|
|
CEO & President Takaro Harada
|
Establishment :
|
|
March, 2015
|
Capital :
|
|
715,575,000 JPY
|
Address :
|
|
11/F, TOC Bldg., 7-22-17 Nishi-Gotanda, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
|
Business :
|
|
IoT Platform Business
|
|
|
EHM(Energy Health Monitoring) Business
|
|
|
HHM(Human Health Monitoring) Business
|
|
|
SHM(Structural Health Monitoring) Business
|
HP :
|
|
https://mtesnn.jp/
|
|
|
Press Room :
|
|
http://prweb.jp/mtes/
|
|
|
|
|
