In L.A., Homelessness = Silent Death

The Coalition
to Preserve LA and the Healthy Housing Foundation powered by AHF (HHF)
will memorialize the 1,269 homeless men, women and children who have
died in L.A. County in 2017 and 2018 during an emotional vigil starting
at 12 Noon, Monday, December 31st, at the First Unitarian
Church (2936 West 8th Street, Los Angeles 90005). The number
of homeless deaths in Los Angeles County (831 in 2017 alone) now far
exceeds the homicide rate (580 in 2017).1
The Coalition and HHF, along with homeless advocates and community
members, will join together on New Year’s Eve to pay tribute to each
life lost by reading off individual names and lighting a candle. This is
the first time these homeless individuals will be named publicly to
honor their difficult lives and passage. Our goal is to send a message
to our Southern California communities that every life matters.
Vigil for the 1,200+ homeless who have died in L.A. County in
2017-2018
WHEN:
12:00 Noon to 1:00 pm, Monday, December 31st,
2018 (New Year’s Eve)
First Unitarian Church, 2936
W. 8th St., Los Angeles, CA 90005
WHO:
Jill Stewart, Director, Coalition to Preserve LA
Rabbi Joel Simonds, Jewish Center for Justice
Winter Speyer, Healthy Housing Foundation
First Unitarian Church lay leader Sonia Trejo
Kaleb Havens, Catholic Workers
Mel Tillekeratne, leader, #SheDoes movement, Skid Row
Carlos Marroquin, leader, Occupy Fights Foreclosures
Travis and Cionna Smith and their 5 children, all
residents of Healthy Housing Foundation’s SOS (Sunrise on Sunset)
Motel. Travis & Cionna, and their two older children, Alex
Thompson, 14, and Arianna Thompson, 12, will ride on
AHF’s ‘Another Day in Paradise’ Rose Parade® float spotlighting
innovative solutions to L.A.’s homeless crisis.
|
Candlelight memorial with reading of each of the 1,269 decedents’
names; interviews with homeless & housing advocates and the
Smith/Thompson family; Rose Parade float riders
VIGIL: Ileana Wachtel,
Communication’s Director, Coalition to Preserve LA, 310-702-4240, wachtelileana@gmail.com
AHF/Rose Parade family: Ged Kenslea,
Senior Director, Communications, AHF, 323-791-5526 cell, gedk@aidshealth.org
The Healthy Housing Foundation powered by AHF (HHF) is a division
of AHF created to immediately address the housing needs of homeless,
low-income, and chronically ill individuals, with a focus on sustainable SRO
and rental-to-ownership models. HHF owns and operates almost 600 units
in the Los Angeles area and is currently developing two housing
complexes in South Florida. HHF’s motto is “Prevent, Preserve, and
Produce” – prevent displacement, gentrification, and loss of
affordable housing; preserve neighborhoods, historic landmarks,
and open spaces in cities; and produce new affordable housing
solutions through adaptive reuse and innovative development. To learn
more about HHF, please visit our website: Healthyhousingfoundation.net,
and follow us on Facebook,
Twitter
and Instagram.
Coalition to Preserve LA is a citywide movement of concerned
residents who believe in open government, people-oriented planning,
equitable housing, and environmental stewardship of Los Angeles through
advocacy and empowering the community.
AHF’s ‘Another Day in Paradise’ Rose
Parade® Float Spotlights Solutions to L.A.’s Homeless Crisis
AHF’s entry in the 130th Rose
Parade® presented by Honda is titled ‘Another
Day in Paradise.’
The float focuses on AHF’s Healthy Housing Foundation and its
work over the past year to address the homeless crisis in Los Angeles
and across the nation. There are now 55,000 homeless individuals in
the 88 cities that comprise Los Angeles County, including 677 homeless
in Pasadena.
Riding on AHF’s ‘Another Day in Paradise’ float will be Travis
and Cionna Smith as well as Alex and Arianna Thompson,
two (2) of their five (5) children, a family originally from West
Virginia. The Smith’s currently live at the Healthy Housing Foundation’s
Sunrise on Sunset (SOS) motel on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood and will
be moving to permanent supportive housing in the Koreatown area after
the new year.
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS
organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over
one million individuals in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa,
Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe. To
learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org,
find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth,
and follow us @aidshealthcare.
1 LA County:
|
2017 –
|
|
|
Homicides: 580
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homeless Deaths: 831
|
2016 –
|
|
|
Homicides: 622
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homeless Deaths: 713
|
2015 –
|
|
|
Homicides: 592
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homeless Deaths: 613
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
