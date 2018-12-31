In L.A., Homelessness = Silent Death

Vigil for 1,200+ Homeless Who Have Died in L.A. County – Monday, Dec. 31st @ 12 Noon

Homeless deaths – 1,269 homeless men, women and children who have died in L.A. County in 2017 and 2018 (831 in 2017 alone) – now far exceed the homicide rate (580 homicides in 2017) in L.A.

Vigil honors memory of individuals who are often forgotten; AHF has also dedicated its 2019 Rose Parade® float entry to the plight of L.A.’s homeless with its float titled ‘Another Day in Paradise.’

The Coalition to Preserve LA and the Healthy Housing Foundation powered by AHF (HHF) will memorialize the 1,269 homeless men, women and children who have died in L.A. County in 2017 and 2018 during an emotional vigil starting at 12 Noon, Monday, December 31st, at the First Unitarian Church (2936 West 8th Street, Los Angeles 90005). The number of homeless deaths in Los Angeles County (831 in 2017 alone) now far exceeds the homicide rate (580 in 2017).1

The Coalition and HHF, along with homeless advocates and community members, will join together on New Year’s Eve to pay tribute to each life lost by reading off individual names and lighting a candle. This is the first time these homeless individuals will be named publicly to honor their difficult lives and passage. Our goal is to send a message to our Southern California communities that every life matters.

WHAT: Vigil for the 1,200+ homeless who have died in L.A. County in 2017-2018 WHEN: 12:00 Noon to 1:00 pm, Monday, December 31st, 2018 (New Year’s Eve) WHERE: First Unitarian Church, 2936 W. 8th St., Los Angeles, CA 90005 (between Vermont and Westmoreland Aves.) WHO: Jill Stewart, Director, Coalition to Preserve LA Rabbi Joel Simonds, Jewish Center for Justice Winter Speyer, Healthy Housing Foundation First Unitarian Church lay leader Sonia Trejo Kaleb Havens, Catholic Workers Mel Tillekeratne, leader, #SheDoes movement, Skid Row Carlos Marroquin, leader, Occupy Fights Foreclosures Travis and Cionna Smith and their 5 children, all residents of Healthy Housing Foundation’s SOS (Sunrise on Sunset) Motel. Travis & Cionna, and their two older children, Alex Thompson, 14, and Arianna Thompson, 12, will ride on AHF’s ‘Another Day in Paradise’ Rose Parade® float spotlighting innovative solutions to L.A.’s homeless crisis. B-ROLL: Candlelight memorial with reading of each of the 1,269 decedents’ names; interviews with homeless & housing advocates and the Smith/Thompson family; Rose Parade float riders MEDIA CONTACTS: VIGIL: Ileana Wachtel, Communication’s Director, Coalition to Preserve LA, 310-702-4240, wachtelileana@gmail.com AHF/Rose Parade family: Ged Kenslea, Senior Director, Communications, AHF, 323-791-5526 cell, gedk@aidshealth.org

The Healthy Housing Foundation powered by AHF (HHF) is a division of AHF created to immediately address the housing needs of homeless, low-income, and chronically ill individuals, with a focus on sustainable SRO and rental-to-ownership models. HHF owns and operates almost 600 units in the Los Angeles area and is currently developing two housing complexes in South Florida.

Coalition to Preserve LA is a citywide movement of concerned residents who believe in open government, people-oriented planning, equitable housing, and environmental stewardship of Los Angeles through advocacy and empowering the community.

AHF’s ‘Another Day in Paradise’ Rose Parade® Float Spotlights Solutions to L.A.’s Homeless Crisis

AHF’s entry in the 130th Rose Parade® presented by Honda is titled ‘Another Day in Paradise.’

The float focuses on AHF’s Healthy Housing Foundation and its work over the past year to address the homeless crisis in Los Angeles and across the nation. There are now 55,000 homeless individuals in the 88 cities that comprise Los Angeles County, including 677 homeless in Pasadena.

Riding on AHF’s ‘Another Day in Paradise’ float will be Travis and Cionna Smith as well as Alex and Arianna Thompson, two (2) of their five (5) children, a family originally from West Virginia. The Smith’s currently live at the Healthy Housing Foundation’s Sunrise on Sunset (SOS) motel on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood and will be moving to permanent supportive housing in the Koreatown area after the new year.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over one million individuals in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe.

1 LA County:

2017 – Homicides: 580 Homeless Deaths: 831 2016 – Homicides: 622 Homeless Deaths: 713 2015 – Homicides: 592 Homeless Deaths: 613

