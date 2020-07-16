In May 2020 the number of persons in employment 0.2% lower than in April 2020

In May 2020 fewer persons in employment

At the end of May 2020, there were slightly more than 883,900 persons in employment in Slovenia (0.2% fewer than at the end of April 2020), of whom more than 94,100 were self-employed (0.1% more than in April 2020). The number of persons in paid employment decreased by 0.2% (or by about 1,700; to more than 789,800).

Compared to May 2019, in May 2020 the number of persons in paid employment went down by 1.7%, while the number of self-employed persons went up by 1.7%.

Compared to April 2020, in May 2020 the number of men in employment decreased by 0.2% (to about 486,400) and the number of women in employment by 0.1% (to about 397,600). On a monthly basis, in May 2020 the number of men in paid employment decreased by 0.3% and the number of women in paid employment by 0.2%. The number of self-employed men increased by 0.1% and the number of self-employed women by 0.2% (the former to just over 61,900, the latter to around 32,200). At the annual level, the number of self-employed men increased slightly, while the number of self-employed women jumped by 5.0% (mostly in agriculture, forestry and fishing).

On a monthly basis the number of persons in employment increased the most in accommodation and food service activities

An overview by activities shows that the number of persons in employment in May 2020, compared to April 2020, decreased in twelve and increased in eight activities. The largest decrease was recorded in manufacturing, i.e. by about 1,200 (to more than 202,600), and the largest increase in accommodation and food service activities, i.e. by about 500 (by 1.4%, to just over 34,100). On a monthly basis, the number of persons in employment in accommodation and food service activities, decreased in accommodation (by 1.3%, to about 10,100), while the number of persons in employment in food and beverage service activities increased by 2.6% (to just over 24,000). In accommodation and food service activities, the number of persons in employment in May 2020 was still lower than in March 2020, i. e. by 4.6%.

As regards the statistical region of employment, the number of persons in employment in the accommodation and food service activities increased the most in the Podravska statistical region (by slightly more than 200 or by 5.7%, to about 4,400) and in the Gorenjska statistical region (by about 100 or by 2.9%, to about 3,500), and decreased the most in the Osrednjeslovenska statistical region, i.e. by about 20 or by 0.2% (to about 9,400).