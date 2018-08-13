In-Memory Databases: Worldwide Market Analysis & Outlook to 2023 - Integration of Technology Within Operations is Promoting In-Memory Databases - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
In-Memory Database Market - Growth, Trend and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)"
The In-Memory Database Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19%, over
the forecast period (2018-2023).
The In-Memory Database Market is considered as the next step after
traditional databases. Although the technology has its own drawbacks but
it is believed by many that the cons of the technology will soon be
outnumbered.
Indications of its expansion can be witnessed by increasing adoption of
it across various industry verticals. Not only IT and Telecommunication
are making use of the technology, but also the industries like BFSI and
retail are integrating this into their operations as can be seen via
different use cases.
All of this has been the consequence of increased adoption of technology
which is eventually driven by innovation.
Developments in the Market
-
May 2018: New Relic, Inc. and AppDynamics have upgraded their APM
tools with display kubernetes time series data, and monitoring alerts
that synchronized with IT automation tools.
-
November 2017: Dynatrace LLC acquired Qumram, which offered advanced
session replay technology for mobile and web applications for
undisclosed accounts
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. In-Memory Database Market Insights
4. In-Memory Database Market Dynamics
5. Global In-Memory Database Market Segmentation
6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles
-
IBM Corporation
-
Microsoft Corporation
-
Oracle Corporation
-
SAP SE
-
Facebook
-
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
-
Bell Labs (Alcatel Lucent)
-
TIBCO Software Inc.
-
Aerospike Company
-
GridGain Systems, Inc.
-
Teracotta Inc. (Software AG)
-
Pivotal Software, Inc.
-
Exasol
-
Redis Labs
-
Altibase Corp.
-
Centrum Wiskunde & Informatica (CWI)
-
Hasso-Plattner-Institut
-
Raima, Inc.
-
VoltDB, Inc.
-
Couchbase
-
DataStax, Inc.
-
McObject LLC
-
MemSQL Inc.
7. Investment Analysis
8. Future Outlook of In-Memory Database Market
