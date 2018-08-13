In-Memory Databases: Worldwide Market Analysis & Outlook to 2023 - Integration of Technology Within Operations is Promoting In-Memory Databases - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global In-Memory Database Market - Growth, Trend and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The In-Memory Database Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19%, over the forecast period (2018-2023).

The In-Memory Database Market is considered as the next step after traditional databases. Although the technology has its own drawbacks but it is believed by many that the cons of the technology will soon be outnumbered.

Indications of its expansion can be witnessed by increasing adoption of it across various industry verticals. Not only IT and Telecommunication are making use of the technology, but also the industries like BFSI and retail are integrating this into their operations as can be seen via different use cases.

All of this has been the consequence of increased adoption of technology which is eventually driven by innovation.

Developments in the Market

May 2018: New Relic, Inc. and AppDynamics have upgraded their APM tools with display kubernetes time series data, and monitoring alerts that synchronized with IT automation tools.

November 2017: Dynatrace LLC acquired Qumram, which offered advanced session replay technology for mobile and web applications for undisclosed accounts

