Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

In-Memory Databases: Worldwide Market Analysis & Outlook to 2023 - Integration of Technology Within Operations is Promoting In-Memory Databases - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 12:08pm CEST

The "Global In-Memory Database Market - Growth, Trend and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The In-Memory Database Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19%, over the forecast period (2018-2023).

The In-Memory Database Market is considered as the next step after traditional databases. Although the technology has its own drawbacks but it is believed by many that the cons of the technology will soon be outnumbered.

Indications of its expansion can be witnessed by increasing adoption of it across various industry verticals. Not only IT and Telecommunication are making use of the technology, but also the industries like BFSI and retail are integrating this into their operations as can be seen via different use cases.

All of this has been the consequence of increased adoption of technology which is eventually driven by innovation.

Developments in the Market

  • May 2018: New Relic, Inc. and AppDynamics have upgraded their APM tools with display kubernetes time series data, and monitoring alerts that synchronized with IT automation tools.
  • November 2017: Dynatrace LLC acquired Qumram, which offered advanced session replay technology for mobile and web applications for undisclosed accounts

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. In-Memory Database Market Insights

4. In-Memory Database Market Dynamics

5. Global In-Memory Database Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • Facebook
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
  • Bell Labs (Alcatel Lucent)
  • TIBCO Software Inc.
  • Aerospike Company
  • GridGain Systems, Inc.
  • Teracotta Inc. (Software AG)
  • Pivotal Software, Inc.
  • Exasol
  • Redis Labs
  • Altibase Corp.
  • Centrum Wiskunde & Informatica (CWI)
  • Hasso-Plattner-Institut
  • Raima, Inc.
  • VoltDB, Inc.
  • Couchbase
  • DataStax, Inc.
  • McObject LLC
  • MemSQL Inc.

7. Investment Analysis

8. Future Outlook of In-Memory Database Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7x66kx/inmemory?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:20pABS CBN : 5 inspiring stories of Filipinos who followed their passion despite adversity
PU
12:20pDIXONS CARPHONE : Director Declaration
PU
12:20pLONMIN : Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Limited
PU
12:20pLONMIN : Form 8.3 - Lonmin plc
PU
12:20pKODAL MINERALS : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
12:20pZICO : SGX-Listed ZICO Holdings Inc. Reports Q2 FY2018 Net Profit Of RM2.9 Million; Revenue Rises 11.3% To RM24.6 Million On Stronger Performance
PU
12:20pGREENPRO CAPITAL : Management's Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Condition And Results Of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:20pAMERINAC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:19pMICROWAVE FILTER : NY/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:17pIMPRIMIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
2BAYER : Bayer shares fall 10 percent after Monsanto's Roundup cancer trial
3CHEMRING GROUP PLC : CHEMRING : profit to fall after fatal factory blast; shares slide 24 percent
4IG GROUP HOLDINGS : IG : Regulation takes shine off Plus500's record results, shares sink
5TESLA : TESLA : LEGAL ROW OVER MUSK TESLA PLAN

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.