In Preparation for the 2019 Proxy Season, CGLytics Expands Global Coverage and Appoints New Head of Research

In recent years, increased shareholder activism and an overall
heightened awareness of companies’ governance practices, has led to the
need for greater transparency of exposure to governance and reputational
risks.
CGLytics, a leading corporate governance analytics provider, is
continuing to drive transparency of good governance practices for better
informed decision-making, by expanding its global coverage. Part of the
expanded global coverage for its powerful, cloud-based governance
platform includes an increase of company data from 3,300 to 5,500 listed
companies across North America, Europe and Australia. This increase
provides companies and investors with the deepest global governance data
set in the market to date.
For Investors, this increase in coverage will permit a substantially
broader reach when analysing the potential governance risk in their
portfolios, allowing for better engagement, decision-making and
stewardship. Moreover, Issuers will gain a more in-depth capacity to
understand how their own governance practices benchmark against their
peers, as well as receive access to an even wider director database of
professional connections and their networks.
To support the expanded coverage, CGLytics has opened new research hubs
in Arlington, VA to cover the Americas and Sydney, Australia, to cover
the APAC region. CGLytics has also expanded the research team in
Amsterdam, Netherlands to provide greater in-depth coverage of the
European markets.
To oversee the continued data coverage expansion, CGLytics is also proud
to announce that Jonathan Nelson has joined the team as Head of
Research. Beginning his career at ISS, Jonathan has worked with
institutional investors on both sides of the Atlantic, to help them
shape their own personalised custom voting policies. In the same role,
he also served in a consulting capacity to keep institutional investors
up to date on developments in the ever-changing governance space. After
leaving ISS, Jonathan joined Sustainalytics as a manager in their newly
inaugurated Corporate Governance team. After serving as both a Research
and Product Manager for Sustainalytics’ corporate governance product,
Jonathan joins CGLytics to oversee the research teams and content for
the company’s innovative corporate governance solutions.
Aniel Mahabier, CEO of CGLytics explained, “We’re delighted that
Jonathan has joined CGLytics at this exciting time as we continue to
expand our coverage, depth of data, and intuitive benchmarking and risk
monitoring tools. The experience Jonathan brings to the team will enable
us to continue to deliver the highest quality data and service at scale,
while also providing additional insights and tools to our clients”.
About CGLytics
CGLytics is transforming the way corporate governance decisions are
made. Combining the broadest corporate governance dataset with the most
comprehensive analytics tools in one system, corporations, investors and
advisors are able to instantly perform a governance health check and
indicate red flags in seconds, for effective governance oversight.
Offering an award-winning, cloud-based platform, CGLytics provides an
independent analysis of governance practices of listed companies across
the globe. From unique Pay for Performance analytics and peer comparison
tools, to board effectiveness insights, companies and investors have
access to the most comprehensive source of governance information at
their fingertips.
With a dedicated team of specialised market research analysts, in
combination with machine learning, all CGLytics data goes through
rigorous checks to guarantee best quality data and is standardised for
clear comparisons and consistency.
With intuitive and cost-effective solutions, CGLytics provides access to
the same powerful data and analytics used by the world’s leading proxy
advisory firms and investors.
CGLytics is a signatory member of the UNPRI.
