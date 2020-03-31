In Response to COVID-19, Safety Net Connect Provides Primary Care Physicians With Free Access to Dedicated eConsult Telehealth Portal in Partnership With America's Physician Groups, Gaine Healthcare and HubMD

eConsult provides PCPs with rapid, electronic access to specialist consultations and guidance during COVID-19 pandemic

Safety Net Connect (SNC), a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions, America’s Physician Groups (APG), Gaine Healthcare and HubMD are pleased to announce the launch of an eConsult telehealth portal providing primary care physicians (PCPs) with no-cost, rapid, electronic access to specialty care consultations.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, health systems are experiencing increased volumes of infectious disease and pulmonology consultation and referral requests. In addition, there is a growing need for online access to specialty care for patients with medical and behavioral conditions unrelated to COVID-19. To support PCPs and help facilitate the critical, ongoing delivery of patient care during the coronavirus pandemic, this dedicated eConsult telehealth portal will provide a secure electronic connection between frontline healthcare providers and specialty physicians – often in less than 4 hours.

“We are all incredibly grateful to the healthcare providers and professionals putting themselves in harm’s way during this challenging time,” says Chris Cruttenden, President of SNC. “We feel both honored and mission-bound to provide any assistance we can to support the critical, life-saving work of those on the front-line of this pandemic.”

eConsults connect PCPs with specialists who provide responses to their questions, often preventing patients from having to schedule, and endure long wait times for, face to face visits. Providers can launch eConsult in a virtual training session lasting less than 30 minutes and can begin submitting eConsults immediately. Specialists can be onboarded in the same amount of time and spend, on average, 10 minutes or less responding to an eConsult request – enabling specialists to consult on more patient cases increasing their capacity tenfold while reducing the need for face-to-face interactions.

One of the first and largest eConsult systems in the nation, SNC has conducted over 1.3 million eConsults on the platform. SNC has successfully served over 10 million Medicaid, low-income and underserved patients, engaged with thousands of primary care and specialty providers, and implemented enterprise-level eConsult platforms for the second and third largest Medicaid health systems, LA County, CA and Cook County, Illinois. Additionally, SNC has recently implemented the eConsult solution in California’s Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

