In TV Interviews, Two Fed Officials Split on Need for Rate Cuts

By Michael S. Derby

Two Fed officials offered contradictory views on the monetary-policy outlook in television interviews Friday.

St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard again expressed support for lowering short-term rates in a CNBC interview Friday, but he also said the U.S. central bank could reverse that course of action depending on how the economy performs. Cleveland Fed leader Loretta Mester said that if the economy continues on its current path she would be unlikely to support a rate cut.

Both officials were interviewed on the sidelines of the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole, Wyo., research conference, where Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is to make a highly anticipated speech later Friday.

The discordant rhetoric continues a theme: Three Fed officials were interviewed Thursday on television, with two opposing rate cuts and one signaling openness toward easier rate policy.

Mr. Bullard, a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, has long favored easier policy. With risks to the outlook tied to weak global growth, and inflation too low, there is still a good case for the central bank to lower rates right now, he said.

"You'd like to take out more insurance against the downside risks, and I'd like to take out more insurance against the downside risk," Mr. Bullard said. The central banker didn't quantify when or by how much he would like to see the Fed lower rates, after it moved its short-term target rate range down by a quarter percentage point in July.

Ms. Mester, who isn't a voter, said she believed the July rate cut wasn't warranted based on how the U.S. economy has been performing. "At this point, if the economy continues where it is, I would probably say we should keep things where they are, but I am very attuned to the downside risks of this economy," the official said on CNBC.

But she also said she was "open-minded" and wanted to hear from her colleagues. "We are in a good spot, but we need to be very attuned to downside risks, and it could be we'll have to move policy at some point, " she said.

Financial markets broadly expect at least several more cuts from the Fed as the year progresses.

Mr. Bullard said the economy is doing generally pretty well even as inflation remains too low relative to the central bank's 2% target. The central banker also said that if the rate cuts prove unneeded, the central bank can reverse gears and boost rates again, explaining "you take out the insurance. If nothing happens, you take it back."

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com