In Time for Data Privacy Day, New Resources Provide Enterprises with Tools for Navigating and Addressing Privacy Challenges and Regulations

Today is Data Privacy Day, which brings heightened awareness and
education around the importance of recognizing and managing data privacy
issues. Privacy laws and technology continue to evolve since the launch
of this awareness day in 2008 to now—especially with the introduction of
key privacy laws such as the California Consumer Privacy Act and
emerging technologies such as robotic process automation, Internet of
Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI).
To help professionals navigate these changes and stay in compliance with
data privacy regulations, ISACA, in partnership with ACL,
has released a new complimentary white paper, Enforcing
Data Privacy in the Digital World.
This resource arms enterprises with knowledge about privacy and security
controls in the data life cycle, the evolution of global data privacy
laws, and the impact of incorrect and/or missing data privacy
controls—citing recent major data breaches at Marriott International
Inc. and Uber. Enforcing Data Privacy in the Digital World then
provides professionals with information to act on, including top data
compliance challenges and solutions, tips for building a strong data
governance program and an approach to manage enterprise data life cycle
compliance needs.
The white paper also outlines several ways that enterprises can mitigate
risk, including:
-
Conduct a privacy impact assessment (PIA) to identify technology,
process or people, that currently use data files.
-
Assess the latest frameworks, standards, and industry best practices
to implement a strong governance framework, such as COBIT 2019.
-
Implement IT governance best practices to ensure proper access and
stop personal and sensitive data from being accessed by unauthorized
individuals.
“Controlling risk is not only essential from the perspective of
maintaining data security, business continuity, and enterprise
reputation, but it is also important from a regulatory compliance
standpoint with the evolution of data privacy laws,” said Jo
Stewart-Rattray, CISA, CISM, CGEIT, CRISC, Director of Information
Security and IT Assurance at BRM Holdich and chair, ISACA Women’s
Leadership Council. “There are so many factors that enterprises need to
keep in mind and plans they should be implementing; this resource is
here to help simplify these elements and provide a measured and informed
approach to preparing for, monitoring, and mitigating risk to data
privacy.”
In addition to this white paper, professionals can learn more by
attending the free one-hour webinar from ISACA and ACL, Enforcing
Data Privacy in the New Digital World, on Thursday, 7 February, at
11 a.m. CST. Phil Shomura, Senior Product Manager at ACL, will discuss
how to build a strong regulatory data governance model to ensure
organizations remain compliant and explain the technologies, frameworks,
and standards that can assist in this.
For more guidance and information around GDPR and privacy, including
interactive learning options, resources and news, please visit www.isaca.org/gdpr.
About ISACA
Now in its 50th
anniversary year, ISACA® (isaca.org)
is a global association helping individuals and enterprises achieve the
positive potential of technology. ISACA equips professionals with the
knowledge, credentials, education and community to advance their careers
and transform their organizations. ISACA leverages the expertise of its
460,000 engaged professionals—including 140,000 members—in information
and cyber security, governance, assurance, risk and innovation, as well
as its enterprise performance subsidiary, CMMI®
Institute, to help advance innovation through technology. ISACA has
a presence in more than 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters
worldwide and offices in both the United States and China.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005552/en/