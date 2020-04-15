Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

In Times of Remote Work, Carii Launching SaaS Version “Connective.Network” For Secure Communication & Collaboration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 02:14pm EDT

Carii, the award-winning mobile and web community networking platform, has launched a new SaaS version called Connective.Network to meet critical needs in these times of growing digital interaction. The SaaS version combines flexible platform features normally only available for white-label clients in a self-service model that organizations can activate directly.

Connective.Network is a robust community-networking platform offering a multi-faceted seamless alternative to stand-alone tools like Zoom, Slack & Trello, in a secure common experience for efficient remote work & collaboration. A unique one-stop solution for all community needs, the platform includes robust features: Jitsi video conferencing, websites, posts, chat, content library, Forum, projects, member & expert profiles, events, coins, payments, marketplace & sponsors.

“No other enterprise community social networking platform is as comprehensive and flexible as Connective,” said J. Gerry Purdy, Ph.D., Principal Analyst at Mobilocity, LLC. "Connective offers organizations more robust features for their social network than any other platform."

The platform is uniquely suited for organizations with disparate stakeholders who want to connect and work together efficiently in a trusted environment. One of the key strengths of the platform is its focus on user security, privacy and control. Security has been a foundation of the platform throughout - with user authentication, private communities, private posts, private chats, private projects; and granting access only to authorized members. The integrated video conferencing tools have also been selected for privacy features.

“We are extremely excited with the market feedback and rapidly growing interest in our new Connective Network SaaS model,” said Denise Hayman-Loa, CEO of Carii and Connective. “With the increased need for remote work and staying connected, Connective is the only platform that is comprehensive, secure and provides efficiency for all participants never before possible.”

Client Accolades

Clients are using the Connective platform to bring together their members, customers, partners, experts and teams to interact with each other in a trusted environment.

Rusty Iodice, with Continuity Ventures, leverages the platform to connect insurance advisors with clients. “Connective enables advisors and clients to have enhanced interactions, share information, and form trusted teams in a secure yet flexible environment,” he said. ”Connective is a digital platform, yet it enables the very human interactions at the core of our business.”

A supportive bridge between nonprofits and businesses, goodLinc has created a multi-sided market business exclusively on the platform. “The platform enables all members of the ecosystem to derive benefit from their interactions in a trusted way,” said CEO, Asif Talukdar. “Our business members benefit by reaching their core demographic and adding value to them, and our nonprofit members gain value from the businesses, experts and other nonprofits on the platform.”

About Carii

Founded in 2014, Carii connects communities and leverages collaboration to create a completely new web and mobile-enabled sharing platform, helping organizations reduce complexity to simplicity. Join the Connective conversation at https://www.connective.network/home.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:39pLIFE ON EARTH : Declan McKenna, Alex Lawther twin in 'Key to Life on Earth' music video
AQ
02:39pQUEBECOR : Telecom sector in better shape than most, but still at risk from COVID's impact
AQ
02:39pShaquille O'Neal & Adam Roseman unveil Steady Together on Instagram Live, to help workers suffering from traumatic income loss due to COVID-19
GL
02:37pDOUYU INTERNATIONAL : ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING FIRM, Reminds DouYu International Holdings Limited Investors of Important May 26th Deadline in First Filed Federal Securities Class Action Lawsuit – DOYU
BU
02:37pNRB Applauds DOJ's Stand for Religious Freedom in Mississippi Church Case
GL
02:36pJet fuel demand to remain low as airlines buckle up for tough ride
RE
02:36pOVS S P A : Main preliminary results for the 2019 financial year - Initial considerations concerning COVID-19
PU
02:36pNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING FIRM, Reminds Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Investors of the May 11th Deadline in Securities Class Action - NCLH
BU
02:35pThe Need for Accessible Remote Health Services During the Pandemic
GL
02:35pROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING FIRM, Reminds Hanmi Financial Corporation Investors of Important May 26th Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - HAFC
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2APPLE INC. : Apple has a $399 iPhone SE for the budget-conscious as coronavirus stalls economy
3EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's cost-saving and cash preserv..
4ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
5ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group