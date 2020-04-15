In Times of Remote Work, Carii Launching SaaS Version “Connective.Network” For Secure Communication & Collaboration

Carii, the award-winning mobile and web community networking platform, has launched a new SaaS version called Connective.Network to meet critical needs in these times of growing digital interaction. The SaaS version combines flexible platform features normally only available for white-label clients in a self-service model that organizations can activate directly.

Connective.Network is a robust community-networking platform offering a multi-faceted seamless alternative to stand-alone tools like Zoom, Slack & Trello, in a secure common experience for efficient remote work & collaboration. A unique one-stop solution for all community needs, the platform includes robust features: Jitsi video conferencing, websites, posts, chat, content library, Forum, projects, member & expert profiles, events, coins, payments, marketplace & sponsors.

“No other enterprise community social networking platform is as comprehensive and flexible as Connective,” said J. Gerry Purdy, Ph.D., Principal Analyst at Mobilocity, LLC. "Connective offers organizations more robust features for their social network than any other platform."

The platform is uniquely suited for organizations with disparate stakeholders who want to connect and work together efficiently in a trusted environment. One of the key strengths of the platform is its focus on user security, privacy and control. Security has been a foundation of the platform throughout - with user authentication, private communities, private posts, private chats, private projects; and granting access only to authorized members. The integrated video conferencing tools have also been selected for privacy features.

“We are extremely excited with the market feedback and rapidly growing interest in our new Connective Network SaaS model,” said Denise Hayman-Loa, CEO of Carii and Connective. “With the increased need for remote work and staying connected, Connective is the only platform that is comprehensive, secure and provides efficiency for all participants never before possible.”

Client Accolades

Clients are using the Connective platform to bring together their members, customers, partners, experts and teams to interact with each other in a trusted environment.

Rusty Iodice, with Continuity Ventures, leverages the platform to connect insurance advisors with clients. “Connective enables advisors and clients to have enhanced interactions, share information, and form trusted teams in a secure yet flexible environment,” he said. ”Connective is a digital platform, yet it enables the very human interactions at the core of our business.”

A supportive bridge between nonprofits and businesses, goodLinc has created a multi-sided market business exclusively on the platform. “The platform enables all members of the ecosystem to derive benefit from their interactions in a trusted way,” said CEO, Asif Talukdar. “Our business members benefit by reaching their core demographic and adding value to them, and our nonprofit members gain value from the businesses, experts and other nonprofits on the platform.”

About Carii

Founded in 2014, Carii connects communities and leverages collaboration to create a completely new web and mobile-enabled sharing platform, helping organizations reduce complexity to simplicity. Join the Connective conversation at https://www.connective.network/home.

