In a Sign of the Challenge to Democrats, Brown Faces Skepticism in Iowa

By Joshua Jamerson

PERRY, Iowa -- Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, considering a run for president in 2020, is finding resistance from some Iowa farmers as he tries to sell his message that President Trump's trade policies are helping steelworkers at their expense.

In a round table here Friday, the Ohio senator turned to a popular critique by the president's critics of his levies on Chinese steel, which sparked retaliatory tariffs from Beijing on American soybeans. "He never really understood the depth of that," Mr. Brown said.

"Rural voters are upset with China, as they should be," Warren Varley, a corn and bean farmer in nearby Adair County, who ran for local office in 2018 as a Democrat, told Mr. Brown. "But you're not going win rural voters" on a message against Chinese tariffs.

The exchange highlighted the challenge Democrats will face in trying to drive a wedge between Mr. Trump and some of his most loyal supporters and the debate about how to do so. Despite some hardships from the trade fight with China, many farmers have long said they are willing to give the president time to negotiate a new trade deal between the world's two largest economies. That sentiment appears to be holding up.

In a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll last month, Mr. Trump's overall approval rating was 43% among all adults while 66% of respondents in rural areas back his performance in office.

China is the largest global consumer of soybeans, which are processed into oils and ground into feed for the country's world-leading hog herd. Chinese buyers in 2017 bought nearly 60% of all U.S. soybean exports. The country's tariffs on U.S. soybeans were implemented last year and have pushed down prices for U.S. farmers and forced crop exporters to find new markets.

China on Thursday announced it would purchase 5 million tons of soybeans from the U.S., though agricultural officials remained skeptical the deal would much dent a projected record U.S. soybean stockpile.

As the U.S. and China move closer to settling their trade dispute, Democrats and Republicans in Iowa say that farmers here still see the tariffs as temporary -- and view the fight as worthwhile.

"I wouldn't be too hard on Trump because I think there's a real problem, " said LaVerne Johnson, 80, a soybean farmer in Boone County who voted for the president. Mr. Johnson said he and other farmers have seen profits decline about 30%.

J.D. Scholten, a Democrat who last year nearly unseated GOP Rep. Steve King, has been meeting with potential 2020 Democratic candidates and attended the Friday event. He said he learned from his race that trade rarely moves Trump supporters.

"Don't get me wrong, farmers hate it. They hate the tariffs," Mr. Scholten said. "But if you voted for Trump and you're wearing that red hat, that's not going to be the thing that flips you."

Mr. Brown on Saturday will finish the Iowa leg of his "Dignity of Work" tour that will then move to New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, hitting the first four states to hold primaries or caucuses in 2020.

Mr. Brown has pitched himself in Iowa as a Midwesterner who can appeal to both progressives and working families, citing his 2018 re-election in a state Mr. Trump won.

So far on his Iowa tour, Mr. Brown has hosted intimate meet-and-greets, attracting about a dozen or so people on stops Thursday and Friday.

In Cresco, Iowa, on Thursday, Mr. Brown told reporters he urged Mr. Trump to insulate farmers from the trade disputes. "First letter I ever wrote, before I met President-elect Trump, I said: don't play off farmers against steelworkers...and, unfortunately, he has done that with his tariffs."

Bryce Smith, the chair of the Democratic Party in Dallas County, where Mr. Brown held the round table, said the senator might do better with rural voters by focusing on health care and broadband internet.

"Trade is so fluid," Mr. Smith said. "But people's livelihood, that's the foundation under the house."

To be sure, many along Mr. Brown's tour have spoken positively about his approach to politics -- including Mr. Johnson, the farmer who supports Mr. Trump. He said he was impressed with the senator but still supports the president. "I'm willing to listen to him," Mr. Johnson said.

--

Kirk Maltais

and

Jacob Bunge

contributed to this article.

Write to Joshua Jamerson at joshua.jamerson@wsj.com