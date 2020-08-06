In a Year of Challenges, VertexOne Experiences Continued Growth in 2020

VertexOne continues to be a visionary and pioneer in the utility industry with significant growth across all facets of the business

Extraordinary times like these present a unique challenge for businesses and solution providers in proactively addressing issues illuminated by COVID-19. VertexOne, the leading provider of enhanced SaaS solutions to the utility industry, has navigated these treacherous seas never wavering to prioritize the best interests of its employees and clients.

“Times have been tough for many across the country, both personally and professionally,” shared VertexOne CEO, Andrew Jornod. “The trials that all have been faced with in the first half of this year cannot be taken lightly. As an industry leader, resilience and innovation is in our blood, built upon our breadth of experience and industry expertise.”

VertexOne demonstrated this resilience and leadership in stride with a series of strategic initiatives that have resulted in the makings for a landmark year for the company, its employees and 200+ utility clients.

Some of VertexOne’s 2020 initiatives include:

Proven ability to support and guide a utility and staff through a 100% remote CIS go-live for Pinellas County Utilities (PCU) , Florida. This has opened the door for many similar implementations and several new enhancements to our methodology to support the “new normal” of virtual organization and delivery.

, Florida. This has opened the door for many similar implementations and several new enhancements to our methodology to support the “new normal” of virtual organization and delivery. Continued dedication to zero failed implementations with an additional 21 successful launches of the WaterSmart platform for utilities across 15 different states.

with an additional of the WaterSmart platform for utilities across 15 different states. Welcoming 17 additional utilities to the VertexOne community of clients.

to the VertexOne community of clients. Sustained pursuit of innovation with the introduction of a product and platform enhancement package, including the launch and development of MeterSmart, GasSmart and ElectricSmart as well as expanded multilingual capabilities, weather insights, and deepened integration services.

as well as expanded multilingual capabilities, weather insights, and deepened integration services. Prioritizing employees and their well-being with the introduction of Virtual by VertexOne . This methodology has been built upon a series of pillars to assure all employees continue to be nurtured and supported, and are able to work efficiently and effectively further supporting a “work-from-anywhere” mindset.

. This methodology has been built upon a series of pillars to assure all employees continue to be nurtured and supported, and are able to work efficiently and effectively further supporting a “work-from-anywhere” mindset. Further investment in the team with a 15% growth in employee headcount across VertexOne’s global offices.

All of the above year-to-date efforts come as an embodiment of VertexOne’s acknowledgment that employees and clients need solutions that scale with their goals and objectives. VertexOne is proud to have executed upon all of these priorities.

“As we continue to move through the remainder of 2020, VertexOne is proud to be able to support customers across gas, electric and water with their utility technology goals, and serve as a model of success for others in our industry,” said Jornod. “We’re confident that, alongside our employees and clients, we will emerge from this stronger, having learned numerous valuable lessons in scaling, supporting and strengthening our business when it is most critical.”

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the recognized leader in SaaS platforms for critical business processes of utilities across North America. Through a wide range of innovative services and solutions—including the VertexOne Complete™ SaaS Solution for Utilities comprised of the Customer Information System (CIS), Mobile Workforce Management (MWM), Meter Data Management (MDM), Digital Customer Engagement and Customer Self Service, and now the addition of WaterSmart solutions and services—VertexOne helps utilities more efficiently deliver a compelling customer experience; reducing the cost to serve customers, increasing operational efficiency, improving customer satisfaction, and driving utility operations forward. VertexOne takes on the heavy lifting of keeping current with the rapid pace of technology changes through our VertexOne Complete™ SaaS offering, so utilities don't have to—leaving our customers more time to focus on core utility business while leaving the technology to us. For more information, visit https://www.vertexone.net.

