Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

In new headache, WeWork says it found cancer-causing chemical in its phone booths

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2019 | 05:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: WeWork offices in San Francisco

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Cash-strapped WeWork, the office-sharing company that is trying to negotiate a financial lifeline, has a new problem that may prove costly. It has closed about 2,300 phone booths at some of its 223 sites in the United States and Canada after it says it discovered elevated levels of formaldehyde.

The company, which abandoned plans for an initial public offering last month after investors questioned its mounting losses and the way it was being run, said in an email to its tenants on Monday that the chemical could pose a cancer-risk if there is long-term exposure.

After a tenant complained of odor and eye irritation, WeWork began testing and based on the results took 1,600 phone booths out of service, the company said in the email to tenants, which it calls members.

An additional 700 booths are closed while more testing is conducted, it said. All the phone booths closed were installed over the past several months, WeWork said.

"The safety and well-being of our members is our top priority and we are working to remedy this situation as quickly as possible," WeWork said in a statement.

More costs are the last thing needed at the company, which some analysts say is fast running out of cash. WeWork declined to comment on the cost of testing and replacing the booths.

It is currently in talks for a multi-billion dollar rescue deal that could lead to its largest shareholder, Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, taking control, two people familiar with the matter said. WeWork is also talking to JPMorgan Chase over a possible debt package, they said.

WeWork declined to identify the manufacturer of the phone booths.

"Long-term exposure to formaldehyde, such as that experienced by workers in jobs who experience high concentrations over many years, has been associated with certain types of cancers," WeWork told tenants in the email.

In 1987, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency classified formaldehyde as a probable human carcinogen under conditions of unusually high or prolonged exposure. Some studies since then suggested that formaldehyde exposure is associated with certain types of cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute.

A tenant, who did not wish to be identified, said she was worried about the risk of cancer as she had spent hundreds of hours inside phone booths at a San Francisco WeWork that has the problem.

Phone booths are popular in WeWork's open-plan offices as they provide privacy and noise reduction, the tenant said.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Martin Howell and Lisa Shumaker)

By Herbert Lash
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLASSIFIED GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED 0.84% 0.12 End-of-day quote.-89.66%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.27% 116.45 Delayed Quote.16.99%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.81% 4156 End-of-day quote.-40.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:02pFacebook's Libra announces board as support shrinks further
RE
05:58pScrambling to limit damage, Trump hits Turkey with tariffs over Syria
RE
05:44pWeWork opens new sites at breakneck speed despite cash-burn concerns
RE
05:38pIn new headache, WeWork says it found cancer-causing chemical in its phone booths
RE
05:34pUtilities Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:33pCommunications Services Down As US-China Tech Tensions Persist -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:31pStocks meander on caution over trade talks, dollar gains
RE
05:28pTech Down As Caution On China Returns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:28pU.S. House panel 'strongly' urges Uber, Lyft to take part in hearing
RE
05:22pFAO FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF UNI : EU provides extra 9 million to support FAO's work promoting nature-friendly agricultural practices in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EBAY INC. : Facebook's Libra announces board as support shrinks further
2LINX S.A. : LINX S A : Material Fact – Election of New CFO
3HOTEL Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Results
4ZUORA, INC. : ZUORA : Helps amaysim Disrupt Outdated Utilities Market With Subscription Energy
5RA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : RA PHARMACEUTICALS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group