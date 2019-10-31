Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

In record deal, U.S. to recover $1 billion from Malaysian fugitive Jho Low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 12:30am EDT
A general view of The Exchange 106 in Kuala Lumpur

NEW YORK/KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday struck a deal to recoup $1 billion in funds allegedly looted from a Malaysian state investment fund by fugitive financier Jho Low, in a record capture for a U.S. anti-corruption probe.

U.S. authorities say about $4.5 billion were siphoned from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), founded in 2009 by then Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.

Since 2016, the Justice Department, in the biggest ever case in its anti-kleptocracy programme, has filed civil lawsuits seeking to seize about $1.7 billion in assets allegedly bought with stolen 1MDB funds.

Low, who called the agreement "historic" in a statement issued on his behalf, faces charges in both the United States and Malaysia over his central role in the scandal.

Low agreed to give up a private jet, high-end real estate in Beverly Hills, New York and London and other assets totalling $700 million, the Justice Department said in a statement and court document filed on Wednesday.

That's on top of a $126-million yacht and $140 million in other assets previously forfeited. If approved, the settlement will mark the largest civil forfeiture ever concluded by the Justice Department, it said.

"The message in this case is simple: the United States is not a safe haven for pilfered funds," said U.S. Attorney Nicola T. Hanna of the Central District of California. The deal does not include an admission of guilt or wrongdoing and is not tied to the criminal action against Low. "I am very pleased to confirm that a landmark comprehensive, global settlement has been reached with the United States government," Low said in the statement.

The settlement also includes assets in the United Kingdom and Switzerland, as well as funds from the sale of Low's stake in EMI music publishing group.

The parties have also agreed to cooperate on settling the suits on other assets, including diamond jewellery and paintings by Picasso and Vincent Van Gogh, the court filing said.

The proposed settlement was filed in a California court on Wednesday and needs to be approved by a judge.

1MDB is the subject of corruption and money laundering investigations in at least six countries.

Malaysian police last year filed charges and issued arrest warrants for Low and several of his associates, whose whereabouts are unknown.

Low has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Asked about any negotiations with other parties, a spokesman for his lawyers reiterated their previous stand on the issue:

"If and when Mr. Low is confident that he will be safe and treated fairly, he looks forward to addressing any remaining issues".

Low has, however, said he does not expect to get a fair deal in Malaysia as long as Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is in power.

Malaysian government officials did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment on the settlement.

'MULTI-YEAR CONSPIRACY'

Officials in Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates, Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Deutsche Bank have all been caught up in probes into the multi-year conspiracy.

Goldman said earlier this month it was cooperating with the Justice Department and other government and regulatory investigations.

Malaysia has filed criminal charges against Goldman and 17 current and former directors of the bank's units for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales totalling $6.5 billion that the bank helped raise for 1MDB.

Prosecutors on Thursday asked for the case against three Goldman units to be moved to a higher court. The request will be heard on Dec. 16.

Allegations that about $1 billion in 1MDB funds flowed into Najib's personal accounts fuelled anger among Malaysians, who voted his long-ruling coalition out of power in an election last May.

Najib and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, were barred from leaving Malaysia soon after the election loss, and their lifestyle came under scrutiny, with the discovery of nearly $300 million worth of goods and cash at properties linked to him.

Najib now faces years in prison after being hit with 42 criminal charges related to losses at 1MDB and other government entities. He has consistently denied wrongdoing.

A Malaysian court will rule on Nov. 11 on whether to acquit Najib or call for him to enter his defence, in the first of several criminal trials against him.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice in New York and Rozanna Latiff in Kuala Lumpur; Additional reporting by Bharath Manjesh and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Tom Brown, Shri Navaratnam and Lincoln Feast)

By Chris Prentice and Rozanna Latiff
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. -0.84% 215.81 Delayed Quote.30.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00aSamsung flags smartphone profit fall, upbeat on chips
RE
12:52aCENTRAL BANK OF MALAYSIA : Detailed Disclosure of International Reserves as at end-September2019
PU
12:51aChina's factory activity shrinks at sharper pace, services weaken as risks grow
RE
12:49aChina's factory activity shrinks at sharper pace, services weaken as risks grow
RE
12:44aBOJ sends clearer signal of rate cut chance; keeps policy steady
RE
12:43aIndonesia third-quarter foreign direct investment rises 17.8% year-on-year
RE
12:39aAsian stocks rally after Fed rate cut, BOJ keeps policy steady
RE
12:39aHSBC : Cuts Hong Kong Prime Lending Rate on Fed Move
DJ
12:37aNEED TO ACCELERATE EXPORT GROWTH TO REACH USD 1 TRILLION EXPORT TARGET IN NEXT 5 YEARS : Piyush Goyal
PU
12:30aIn record deal, U.S. to recover $1 billion from Malaysian fugitive Jho Low
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook sales grow as users tick up; Zuckerberg defends political ads
2EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Tillerson Takes Stand in Exxon Climate Trial
3Qantas, Southwest stepping up checks for cracks in 737 NG aircraft after issues found
4HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba to resume Hong Kong listing plans as soon as Novembe..
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : tunes out trade war as new AirPods, services lift holiday outlook
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group