In-store Promotions: Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

It has been observed that a majority of purchasing decisions are taken
by consumers when they are in a store. Such purchasing pattern is
motivating the brick-and-mortar retailers to leverage in-store
promotional campaigns to propagate their product. The recent trends
imply that about 16% of the purchasing decisions have been influenced by
such promotional campaigns, which, consequently is driving its demand
among the consumer goods sectors. The viability of this category is
further boosted by the implementation of advanced technologies in the
campaigns that are increasing customer engagement, and thereby; driving
In the US, the ongoing competition between the e-commerce retailers and
their brick-and-mortar counterparts is prompting the latter to resort to
in-store promotional campaigns to secure an edge above the competitors.
This is driving the category spend momentum in the region. The
flourishing organized retail sector in APAC is emerging as a significant
user of in-store promotions and will continue driving the category
demand during the forecast period.
This in-store promotions market intelligence report offers a scrupulous
analysis of the supply market forecasts, sustainability and negotiation
strategies of top suppliers and buyers. Also, it also provides
information on the total cost of ownership outlook and strategies to cut
“Buyers must partner with regional service providers that are
well-acquainted with the consumer purchasing pattern of that area and
can implement the same in their promotional strategies,” says
SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.
This in-store promotions procurement research report has identified the
following factors to influence the category growth:
-
The growing threat from substitutes will affect service providers'
pricing patterns
-
Engaging with integrated service providers will maximize buyers' cost
savings
-
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the marketing
category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing
strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The
report provides information on supplier performance benchmarking
criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs.
Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer category management insights and
procurement best practices for the category.
Report scope snapshot: In-store promotions
Category ecosystem
-
Market favorability index for suppliers
-
Competitiveness index for suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Category management enablers
-
Procurement organization
-
Category enablers
-
Category definition
-
Category hierarchy
-
Category scope
-
Category map
-
