In the 4th quarter of 2019, the Labour Cost Index increased by 4.0% when compared to the same quarter in 2018. In 2019, it increased by 2.7% from 2018

The Labour Cost Index (LCI) increased by 4.0% in the 4th quarter of 2019.

The two main labour cost components - wage costs and other costs (both per hour actually worked) - increased by 4.3% and by 3.0%, respectively, compared to the same period of the previous year.

In 2019, the LCI recorded an increase of 2.7% (3.0% in the previous year), corresponding to rates of change of 2.8% in wage costs and of 2.4% in other costs (2.9% and 3.3% in 2018, respectively).

In the activities from sections B to N, the LCI recorded an annual increase of 3.1%. In the activities from sections O to S (which include the Public Administration), the LCI recorded an increase of 2.3%.