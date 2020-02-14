Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

In the 4th quarter of 2019, the Labour Cost Index increased by 4.0% when compared to the same quarter in 2018. In 2019, it increased by 2.7% from 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 08:00am EST
Summary

The Labour Cost Index (LCI) increased by 4.0% in the 4th quarter of 2019.
The two main labour cost components - wage costs and other costs (both per hour actually worked) - increased by 4.3% and by 3.0%, respectively, compared to the same period of the previous year.
In 2019, the LCI recorded an increase of 2.7% (3.0% in the previous year), corresponding to rates of change of 2.8% in wage costs and of 2.4% in other costs (2.9% and 3.3% in 2018, respectively).
In the activities from sections B to N, the LCI recorded an annual increase of 3.1%. In the activities from sections O to S (which include the Public Administration), the LCI recorded an increase of 2.3%.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 12:59:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:15aUFU encourages farmers to review their colostrum management
PU
08:15aCNMC GOLDMINE : Notification On The Release Of Financial Results And Investors' Dialogue
PU
08:15aCOVESTRO : at JEC World 2020
PU
08:15aSprint Sizzles, Airbnb Disappoints and Earnings Season Drags On
DJ
08:14aMERKO EHITUS : Construction contract in Estonia (school building in Tallinn)
AQ
08:12aTOTAL CONSIDERS STOPPING FUEL OIL SALES FOR POWER : Ceo
RE
08:12aIMMUNOMEDICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:12aRECORDATI : Preliminary 2019 results confirm continued growth of sales and profits. sales +9.6%. ebitda +9.0%
GL
08:11aCOCA COLA : Schweppes to Resume Production of Mazoe
AQ
08:11aUNILEVER NIGERIA : Board Appoints Cruz As Managing Director
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : 4Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose
2JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
3GLAXOSMITHKLINE : AstraZeneca 2020 forecasts hit by coronavirus, shares dive
4CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipelin..
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : plots $2bn stock issue as it plugs into recent surge in shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group