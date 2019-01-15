In the Midst of the Government Shutdown, Economic Optimism Dips Slightly According to Latest IBD/TIPP Poll

The IBD/TIPP
Economic Optimism Index, a leading national poll on consumer
confidence, dipped by just 0.6 percent in January as the U.S. government
continues the longest shutdown on record. Although the overall reading
of 52.3 hit its lowest mark since December 2017 and reflected a third
consecutive month trending downward, the index continues a record run in
positive territory. The Economic Optimism Index has now spent 28
consecutive months above 50. An index reading below 50 for the IBD/TIPP
indexes indicates pessimism while above 50 signals optimism.
The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index has established a strong track
record of foreshadowing the confidence indicators issued later each
month by the University of Michigan and The Conference Board. IBD/TIPP
conducted its national telephone poll of 903 adults from January 3 to
January 12, using live interviewers and both cell phone and landline
numbers. The margin of error is +/-3.3 percentage points.
In addition to the Economic Optimism Index, IBD/TIPP surveyed
respondents on key political issues for the separate Presidential
Leadership Index and National Outlook Index, as well as the Financial
Related Stress Index. The Presidential Leadership Index regained some
ground from last month’s decrease, rising 3.0 percent to 44.0 from 42.7.
By contrast, the National Outlook Index decreased, dipping from 44.8
last month to 44.4 in January. Notably, the Morals & Ethics component of
the index rebounded from its December drop, climbing 7.5 percent, from
26.7 to 28.7. At the same time, the Direction of the Country category
slipped by 9.7 percent to a reading of 40.0. Concurrently, the Financial
Related Stress Index declined by 1.1 percent, moving from 52.4 to 51.8.
A reading below 50 on this index indicates that consumers feel less
financial stress while a reading above 50 equals more financial stress.
“Despite the government shutdown, Trump’s numbers are up and consumers
tend to feel cautiously optimistic about their own finances, even as
confidence in federal policies falters and concern about gridlock in
Washington increases,” said Terry Jones, IBD's Commentary Editor. “As
federal workers begin missing paychecks and the shutdown drags on, we
may see a more dramatic shift in sentiment coming if Americans feel the
effects of the shutdown and current trade policies.”
The flagship IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index has three key components.
This month, two increased while one decreased.
-
The Six-Month Economic Outlook, a measure of how consumers feel
about the economy’s prospects in the next six months, increased 0.9
percent. Despite the modest rise, the component remains in negative
territory for the second consecutive month with a reading of 46.8, up
from 46.4 in December. This is still substantially above the 32.1
reading when the economy entered the last recession in December 2007.
-
The Personal Financial Outlook, a measure of how Americans feel
about their own finances in the next six months, rose by 0.3 percent
to a reading of 61.0. The reading keeps this component above its
long-term average of 57.3.
-
Confidence in Federal Economic Policies, a proprietary IBD/TIPP
measure of views on how government economic policies are working, fell
by 3.2 percent and returned to negative territory with a reading of
49.0, down from December’s reading of 50.6. This is the second month
in a row that this component experienced a decline.
“Despite the recent stock market correction, Americans’ economic
confidence continues to remain in positive territory. The U.S. is
benefitting from a strong job market, higher wages, and low gasoline
prices. In addition, many Americans are still reaping the benefits of
tax cuts. On the negative side, the risk factors on the horizon are
trade uncertainties, the political gridlock, higher interest rates, the
special counsel investigation, and potential turbulence in the stock
market,” noted Raghavan Mayur, president of TechnoMetrica, IBD's polling
partner.
The Breakdown
This month, 15 of 21 demographic groups --
such as age, income, race, and party preference -- that IBD/TIPP tracks
were above 50 on the Economic Optimism Index. Eight groups rose during
the month, up sharply from just one in December and six in November.
Thirteen groups fell during the month while one stayed the same.
On the Economic Outlook component, just six of the 21 groups that
IBD/TIPP tracks scored in optimistic territory, up from just three in
December but down from 13 in November.
On the Personal Financial component, 20 of 21 groups IBD/TIPP tracks
remained in optimistic territory, as 12 groups rose and the rest
declined. Only Democrats were in pessimistic territory, declining from
52.2 in December to 46.6 in January, as the government shutdown began.
The overall index of 61.0 in January was up from 60.8 in December but
slightly below the 62.3 in November. The index hit an all-time high of
66.7 in October.
On the Federal Policies component, seven of the 21 demographic groups
tracked were above 50, down from 11 in December and 14 in November. Just
six groups rose, while 15 fell. In December, three groups rose while 18
fell.
