In the Presence of His Excellency the Governor, Bank of Palestine Signs Agreement with the Ministry of Social Development to Provide One Million Shekels to Wakfet Izz Fund

05/03/2020 | 05:04am EDT

April 29, 2020 - In the presence of His Excellency the Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority Mr. Azzam Shawwa, an agreement was signed between the Bank of Palestine, the Ministry of Social Development and Wakfet Izz Fund, to provide aid to the families of the most needy and the list of needy persons registered with the Ministry's records in all governorates of the country.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of the General Management of the Bank of Palestine in Ramallah, in the presence of the Minister of Social Development, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Majdalani, Chairman of the Wakfet Izz Fund, Mr. Talal Nasser al-Deen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Palestine Mr. Hashim Shawwa, the Bank's General Manager Mr. Rushdi Al-Ghalayini, and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development Mr. Daoud Al-Deek.

Under the agreement, the Bank donated one million shekels as part of the Bank of Palestine Group's contribution to support the health and relief sector, in the light of the outbreak of the coronavirus in Palestine.

His Excellency the Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority praised the signing of this agreement, noting that the Palestinian banking system had proved time and again that it stood in the first line of defense for our people and our economy, and did not hesitate for a moment to provide everything it could in times of crisis, from a national and humanitarian perspective.

Mr. Shawwa commended the support provided by the Palestinian banking sector and its social responsibility and the additional burdens resulting from the current health crisis.

Palestine Monetary Authority published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2020 09:03:04 UTC
