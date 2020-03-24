In the Spirit of “One Industry, One Purpose” ProtoType Industries Announces Free Technical Documentation Development Assistance to Aviation Industry

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.

Aviation’s core responsibility, and ProtoType Industries, Inc.’s (PTI) motto has always been to “keep people flying safely.” A key element to doing so is the production of compliant ICA data and documentation.

PTI is offering free-of-charge technical publications services to those needing critically-based, essential data and documentation. For the next two months, PTI will offer services and guidance to any non-contracted, bona fide Supplier OEM that is facing challenges in meeting the requirements of producing mandated data. Specifically, we offer to produce component (CMMs/CMPs) and ICA documents (AMMs/MPs) for 8130-3 Return-to-Service repair and on-aircraft maintenance of their products. We are able to do so either directly, or engage Supplier personnel to accomplish our common mission. The assistance will involve providing stop-gap compliance advisory and authoring/illustration assistance backed by the SkyWriter® iSpec 2200 and S1000D software application. Clients currently contracted will be offered various remedial options.

In order for companies to get through the initial impact of these evolving circumstances and to proactively facilitate recovery as soon as possible, PTI’s owner and CEO, Irene Grigoriadis, a leading industry veteran, pledges to put PTI’s SMEs, superior technical capabilities, proven software suite, and her personal finances behind this offer.

Irene comments, “Every negative situation carries within it the seed of equivalent advantage. Future positive results won’t occur by accident, but as a by-product of our collective decisions and of where we put our energies right now. We have overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges before. People who have successfully faced adversity use difficult times to gain knowledge and greater perspective to form future successful strategies. In order to prevail once again, our single greatest advantage is to dare to respond to this time with an indomitable spirit of camaraderie and perseverance, and to execute forward-thinking initiatives. It is our absolute intention to remain strong and be able and ready to support our industry.”

Our best wishes for all to stay safe and healthy.

To assess how we can help, those with decision-making authority are welcome to contact us.

