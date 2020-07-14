In the Summer of Road Trips, Wyoming's Open Spaces and Yellowstone National Park Beckon

Casper, Wyoming, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With travel restrictions continuing to lift, Americans are opting to stay close to home and choosing road trip travel by car or RV. As more travelers are switching up their vacation plans, many are looking for destinations with wide-open spaces, room to roam and plenty of breathing room.

“As Americans are looking for ways to stay close to home, or even within state or regional borders, there’s plenty to explore nearby, especially with Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming’s backyard,” said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper in Casper, Wyoming.

With Wyoming being home to two national parks—including Grand Teton and Yellowstone—Visit Casper has released A Road to Yellowstone trip planning kit that includes a visitor guide, a Wyoming road trip itinerary with things to do, a patch and an air freshener with a QR code to a Wyoming road trip playlist.

And while Yellowstone is an incredible destination, the route you take to get there is an important part of the journey. For many travelers, Casper is an ideal stopping point on their drive to the park and is also one of the biggest outdoor playgrounds in the West. From standing in history along the Oregon Trail to summiting the 8,000-foot Casper Mountain, there are plenty of ways to experience the best of the West.

While traveling The Road to Yellowstone in Wyoming, recommended activities include:

Take the short hike to Garden Creek Falls on Casper Mountain

Visit Register Cliff, stand in ruts left by wagons on the Oregon Trail and walk around Independence Rock

Rent bikes and ride the Platte River Trails in Casper or hit the miles of mountain biking trails on Casper Mountain

Book a guided fly-fishing trip with experienced guides and outfitters on the North Platte River

Stroll downtown Casper and visit the locally owned stores, including the 101-year-old Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters and breathe in the smell of 10,000 pairs of cowboy boots

See Wyoming’s Lee Rex (the T-rex) at the Tate Geological Museum in Casper

Plus, within easy reach of all the area’s outdoor recreation is a charming downtown filled with culinary offerings and places to whet your whistle, as well as hotels, shops and boutiques. Many lodging properties and local businesses are taking proactive steps to ensure safe places to stay, shop and dine. Information on what Casper hotels are doing can be found here.

“Whether you are ready to travel now or if you’re thinking of a future trip, The Road to Yellowstone trip planning kits will help plan your epic vacation to Wyoming,” added Kaufman. “And when you’re ready, we’ll be here to welcome you.”

Casper, and other destinations throughout Wyoming, are working diligently to minimize risks. Travelers to Wyoming are not required to self-quarantine and are encouraged to wear masks, practice good hygiene and participate in social distancing, as the health, safety and well-being of both visitors and residents are the highest priority.

Travelers can order a free Yellowstone trip planning kit at VisitCasper.com/free-yellowstone-onramp-kit.

About Visit Casper

Visit Casper is the official destination management organization for Natrona County and is dedicated to enhancing the county’s economic base through tourism. Casper is known for world-class fly-fishing on the North Platte River; is the annual host for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR); and has been named one of the top mountain towns in the country by Men’s Journal. More information can be found at www.VisitCasper.com.

