In the Urals, the best military personnel of the Central Military District were determined to participate in the contest "Warrior of the commonwealth»

28.05.2020 (19:31)

Military personnel of formations and units of the central military district (CMD) within the tests of the district stage of the contest 'Warrior of the commonwealth' passed five competitive stages: 'Athlete', 'Professional', 'Sniper', 'Cavalier/Madam' and 'Erudite', revealing the professional qualities of participants.

During the competition for the right to represent in the all-army military district stage of the competition, soldiers demonstrated their physical fitness, skills with small arms and melee weapons, knowledge of military history and creative talents, but also overcame the obstacle. In total, about 50 contestants took part in the stage.

According to the results of the district stage, the best military personnel were selected to form a team that will represent the Central Military District at the all-army stage, which will be held at the base of one of the military units in the Sverdlovsk region from June 29 to July 4.

According to the results of the competition in five categories, the first place among women was won by a serviceman representing the air defense division from the Novosibirsk region. 'Silver 'and' Bronze ' were awarded to the contestants from the special purpose unit and the radio engineering regiment of the Central Military District.

Among men, the main prize of the district stage of the professional skill contest 'Warrior of the commonwealth' was awarded to a representative of the engineering and sapper regiment of the 2nd guards combined arms army. A soldier from the Volga special purpose brigade took the second step of the podium, and a specialist from a separate helicopter regiment stationed in the Novosibirsk region closed the top three winners.

