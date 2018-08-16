In the Wake of the Ongoing Floods in Kerala; UAE Exchange and Unimoni Waive Service Fee on Remittances to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund

Leading money transfer, foreign exchange and payment solutions brands, UAE
Exchange and Unimoni,
have waived service fee on remittances to Kerala Chief Minister's
Distress Relief Fund in the wake of the catastrophic floods that has
ravaged the Indian state of Kerala. The initiative which enables the
global Indian diaspora to contribute to the relief efforts, follows a
personal contribution of two crore rupees made by the Group Chairman and
noted UAE-based businessman and philanthropist, Dr. Bavaguthu Raghuram
Shetty, to help those affected by the floods.
Promoth Manghat, Executive Director, Finablr and Group CEO, said, “As
a committed corporate citizen, who firmly believes in helping
communities in times of need, it was our responsibility to do all that
is in our power to aid the people of Kerala, who are facing this
unprecedented natural calamity. Besides waiving off service fee on
remittances to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund, we have
also mobilised the India Unit of Unimoni to extend on-ground support to
the ongoing relief efforts. With support pouring in from all quarters,
we are confident that Kerala will soon recover from this disaster. We
are also thankful to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan & his
cabinet for allowing us to support the community in need.”
Those seeking to support the relief efforts can walk into their nearest
UAE Exchange or Unimoni branches or log on to the website/mobile
application and transfer money to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress
Relief Fund (CMDRF) at zero transfer fees. Contributions to CMDRF are
completely tax exempt.
A total amount of Rs 25 lakhs too has been provided by UAE Exchange and
NMC to support the flood-affected victims with the help of select media
houses.
The account details for the same are as stated below.
Name of
Donee: CMDRF
Account Number: 67319948232
Bank Name: State Bank
of India
Bank Branch: City Branch, Trivandrum, Kerala
IFSC:
SBIN0070028
