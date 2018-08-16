Log in
In the Wake of the Ongoing Floods in Kerala; UAE Exchange and Unimoni Waive Service Fee on Remittances to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund

08/16/2018 | 11:31am CEST

The fee waiver follows a host of initiatives taken by the group to help the flood-stricken Indian state, including a personal contribution of Two Crore Rupees made by Chairman, Dr. B. R. Shetty

Leading money transfer, foreign exchange and payment solutions brands, UAE Exchange and Unimoni, have waived service fee on remittances to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund in the wake of the catastrophic floods that has ravaged the Indian state of Kerala. The initiative which enables the global Indian diaspora to contribute to the relief efforts, follows a personal contribution of two crore rupees made by the Group Chairman and noted UAE-based businessman and philanthropist, Dr. Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, to help those affected by the floods.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005229/en/

Promoth Manghat, Executive Director, Finablr and Group CEO (Photo: AETOSWire)

Promoth Manghat, Executive Director, Finablr and Group CEO (Photo: AETOSWire)

Promoth Manghat, Executive Director, Finablr and Group CEO, said, “As a committed corporate citizen, who firmly believes in helping communities in times of need, it was our responsibility to do all that is in our power to aid the people of Kerala, who are facing this unprecedented natural calamity. Besides waiving off service fee on remittances to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund, we have also mobilised the India Unit of Unimoni to extend on-ground support to the ongoing relief efforts. With support pouring in from all quarters, we are confident that Kerala will soon recover from this disaster. We are also thankful to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan & his cabinet for allowing us to support the community in need.”

Those seeking to support the relief efforts can walk into their nearest UAE Exchange or Unimoni branches or log on to the website/mobile application and transfer money to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) at zero transfer fees. Contributions to CMDRF are completely tax exempt.

A total amount of Rs 25 lakhs too has been provided by UAE Exchange and NMC to support the flood-affected victims with the help of select media houses.

The account details for the same are as stated below.
Name of Donee: CMDRF
Account Number: 67319948232
Bank Name: State Bank of India
Bank Branch: City Branch, Trivandrum, Kerala
IFSC: SBIN0070028

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2018
