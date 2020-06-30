Log in
In the first quarter of 2020: decrease in foreign trade, lower corporate investment and stronger household savings

06/30/2020 | 04:44am EDT

Total economy
In the first quarter of 2020, total economy generated a high surplus: it amounted to EUR 928 million or 8.3% of GDP (first quarter of 2020: EUR 770 million or 6.9 % of GDP). As usual, it was the result of a high surplus in trade in goods and services, which was one of the highest ever and amounted to EUR 1,167 million or 10.5% of GDP (first quarter of 2019: EUR 1,023 million or 9.2% of GDP).
In contrast to previous quarters, in the first quarter of 2020 (compared to the first quarter of 2019) a decrease was recorded on the import side (by 4.2%) and the export side (by 2.3%). This marked the end of a long, uninterrupted period of growth in trade in goods and services with the rest of the world, when the economy also reached double-digit growth rates. While imports of goods and services already decreased in the previous quarter, on the export side we need to go back to the fourth quarter of 2009.

Non-financial corporations
In the first quarter of 2020, non-financial corporations generated a surplus of EUR 242 million or 2.2% of GDP, while in the first quarter of 2019 this sector created a deficit in the amount of EUR 48 million or 0.4% of GDP. On the revenue side, the increase in government subsidies received to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus epidemic on the labour market contributed the most to the higher surplus. On the expenditure side, the slowdown in economic activity was reflected in lower taxes and a further decrease in investment activity. For the second quarter in a row, the investment rate (ratio between gross fixed capital formation and gross value added) was much lower compared to the same period of the previous year and was 19.9% (first quarter 2019: 22.9%).

Financial corporations
The surplus of financial companies amounted to EUR 32 million in the first quarter or 0.3% of GDP (first quarter of 2019: EUR 7 million or 0.1% of GDP).

General government
In the first quarter of 2020, the general government deficit amounted to EUR 739 million or 6.6% of GDP (first quarter of 2019: EUR 92 million or 0.8% of GDP). Lower economic activity affected tax revenues, which represent big share of total government revenue; compared to the first quarter of 2019, government revenue decreased by 3.4% (EUR 168 million). In contrast, government expenditure increased by 9.5% (EUR 479 million).

Households and NPISH
In the first quarter of 2020, households´ gross disposable income amounted to EUR 7,120 million and increased by 4.3% in nominal terms compared to the first quarter of 2019. Households final consumption expenditure decreased by 5.3% and amounted to EUR 5,369 million.
Both, the increase of disposable income and the decrease in final consumption expenditure, contributed to an increase in gross household savings. In the first quarter of 2020, the households saving rate (share of gross savings in gross disposable income) thus amounted to 25.0% and was 7.7 percentage points higher than in the first quarter of 2019.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 08:43:04 UTC
