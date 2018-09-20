In the news: Microsoft reveals Objective Connect as the latest protected Azure cloud partner

This article originally appeared on CRN Australia.
On Friday September 14th, Microsoft issued a press release highlighting Objective Connect as the latest solution provider to migrate its platform and customers to Microsoft's 'protected' level Azure instance in Canberra.
A game changer for public sector agencies, Azure Australia Central balances the productivity benefits of moving to the cloud and ensuring their data is always safe, secure and hosted on Australian soil.
What this means for our local customers in Australia and New Zealand is increased assurance with increased levels of security, allowing for protected communication with external partners.
We are so proud of our amazing Connect Product Team for their incredible efforts. Our Connect Dev 'Ninjas' have worked tirelessly on this migration project. A milestone that represents security, compliance and governance with that added peace of mind to our all of our customers.
'Being able to offer Objective Connect and Objective Connect Link from the Microsoft Azure AU Central region delivers additional peace of mind that derives from Azure's Protected status awarded by the ASD,'
Tony Walls, CEO of Objective.
Further to transferring Objective Connect customers to Azure Australia Central, Objective is working directly with public sector agencies looking to transform their existing Information Management infrastructure by moving to the cloud. We will also be offering specific public sector solutions such as Ministerials processing, Correspondence management and Open Data (FOI) through Azure Australia Central.
For more information, download our joint Microsoft and Objective Solution Sheet.
