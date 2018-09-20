In the news: Microsoft reveals Objective Connect as the latest protected Azure cloud partner

This article originally appeared on CRN Australia.

On Friday September 14th, Microsoft issued a press release highlighting Objective Connect as the latest solution provider to migrate its platform and customers to Microsoft's 'protected' level Azure instance in Canberra.

A game changer for public sector agencies, Azure Australia Central balances the productivity benefits of moving to the cloud and ensuring their data is always safe, secure and hosted on Australian soil.

What this means for our local customers in Australia and New Zealand is increased assurance with increased levels of security, allowing for protected communication with external partners.

We are so proud of our amazing Connect Product Team for their incredible efforts. Our Connect Dev 'Ninjas' have worked tirelessly on this migration project. A milestone that represents security, compliance and governance with that added peace of mind to our all of our customers.