In the starting blocks: Campaign 2019/20

09/12/2019 | 11:32am EDT

The beet campaign is in the starting blocks throughout the Group: Processing at the Polish plant Chełmża begins on September 12th. Nordzucker expects a similar level of earnings overall as in the previous year, albeit with very strong regional differences. The campaign will end in January 2020.

12.09.2019|RSS|

The first sugar beets of this year will be processed at the plant Chełmża (Poland) on 12th September. The plants in the other countries will start producing sugar step by step in the days that follow. By October 8th, all plants in the Group will have started processing. An upstream thick juice campaign at the Nordstemmen plant began on September 9.

Good start conditions
After rapid sowing at the beginning of April, beet initially had good starting and growth conditions in almost all regions. As in the previous year, there was clearly too little precipitation during the summer in some regions during the growing season. Large parts of the growing regions in Germany and Poland were particularly affected by the lack of rain. By contrast, sugar beet in Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Slovakia performed well. Trial erosion in all countries thus shows large regional differences in the expected yields.

Dr. Lars Gorissen, CEO and responsible for Agriculture, affirms: 'There was enough rain this year in some regions, but we also expect a significant drop in yields in other regions. For the Group as a whole, we anticipate an average earnings level roughly at the previous year's level.'

In view of the current political debate on the future orientation of the agricultural and food industries, he added: 'Sugar beet cultivation is not only attractive for most of our beet growers. It is also an active contribution to diversity in agricultural crop rotation. In addition, our sugar production, especially in rural areas, contributes directly and indirectly to jobs and added value.'

This year, too, organic beets will be processed into organic sugar. Last year, Nordzucker signed additional contracts with growers in Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Lithuania, thus expanding production. Organic sugar is produced at the Schladen, Kedainiai and Nykøbing plants.

End of campaign in January
Axel Aumüller, Chief Production Officer, believes that the plants in all countries are well equipped for the campaign that will run until January: 'With our investments in warehousing and logistics, we have our eyes firmly on the market and are meeting our customers' quality requirements. The second focus within production is on improving the energy balance of the plants. Aumüller continues: 'Even in economically challenging times, we are on course in terms of energy efficiency and reducing emissions. We are consistently pursuing our goal of reducing CO2 emissions at our plants and doing without fossil fuels in the long term.'

Read the Danish press release
Read the Swedish press release

Here are the start dates for the 2019/2020 campaigns for all the Nordzucker plants:

Country Factory Start of campaign
Germany Clauen 17 September
Klein Wanzleben 26 September
Nordstemmen 13 September
Schladen 14 September (organic beet)
Ueltzen 19 September
Denmark Nakskov 1 October
Nykøbing 1 October (organic beet)
Sweden Örtofta 26 September
Finland Säkylä 8 October
Lithuania Kėdainiai 1 October (organic beet)
Poland Chełmża 12 September
Opalenica 25 September
Slovakia Trenčianska Teplá 17 September
Palaa edelliselle sivulle

Disclaimer

Nordic Sugar A/S published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 15:31:04 UTC
