Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

In win for tech giants, EU copyright reforms stalled

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 08:17am EST
Logo is pictured at Google's European Engineering Center in Zurich

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU efforts to reform copyright rules hit a roadblock on Monday as a meeting of lawmakers and officials was called off, prompting criticism of Google from publishers after it and other tech giants lobbied against the changes.

The European Commission, which launched the debate two years ago, says the overhaul is necessary to protect Europe's cultural heritage and level the playing field between big online platforms and publishers, broadcasters and artists.

European Parliament lawmakers, representatives from EU countries and Commission officials were scheduled to meet on Monday to reconcile their positions on the topic.

But the meeting was called off after EU countries failed to resolve differences on Friday.

"Quite disappointed about this delay. I think we should not on the last metres lose sight of the major achievements that are already largely agreed," Commission digital chief Andrus Ansip said in a tweet.

Timing to get an agreement is tight because of European Parliament elections in May.

Two proposals have attracted the most attention. One, Article 11, could force Google, Microsoft and others to pay publishers for displaying news snippets. But after snippet taxes were introduced in Spain and Germany in the past, publishers reported plunging traffic to their sites.

The other measure, Article 13, would require online platforms such as YouTube and Instagram to install filters to prevent users from uploading copyrighted materials, which critics say could lead to censorship.

Member states at Friday's meeting disagreed on the size of the carve-out for small- and medium-sized enterprises, with Germany pushing for a higher threshold for SMEs subjected to the rules while France wanted a lower bar, said an official.

Publishers criticised lobbying by Google.

"Google has intensified its scaremongering about the possible impact of a new neighbouring right for press publishers," the European Publishers Council, European Newspaper Publishers' Association and the European Magazine Media Association said in a joint statement.

"They are running a 'test' of how they see Google Search might look in the event that press publishers can choose to seek licensing agreements with Google for the reuse of their content."

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by John Stonestreet)

By Foo Yun Chee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:01aSwitzerland-based KRONN Ventures inked an agreement with global digital currency exchange Bitforex
GL
08:49aEnergy group Total to approve Nigeria's Ikike project in coming months
RE
08:48aIMF cuts global growth outlook, cites trade war and weak Europe
RE
08:28aEXCLUSIVE : Modi considers cheap loans, other help for small Indian businesses - sources
RE
08:17aIn win for tech giants, EU copyright reforms stalled
RE
08:15aShutdown Hits Industries Nationwide
DJ
08:10aOil edges down as slowing China economy undermines markets
RE
07:59aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : 15 African researchers to receive £1.5M to conduct research on impacts of climate change in Africa
PU
07:59aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Auction for Sale (Issue) of New Government Stocks
PU
07:40aChina's Huawei in unprecedented media blitz as it battles heightened scrutiny
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Shares Fall on Disappointing Guidance, 2018 Results -- Update
2Oil edges down as slowing China economy undermines markets
3GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK Chairman Hampton to step down ahead of split
4HENKEL : HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA: Increased investments from 2019 / Outlook for fiscal 2019 / Mid- to long-term f..
5TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Elliott calls on Telecom Italia to press ahead with full network split

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.