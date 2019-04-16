Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

In2Bones Launches ClearGuard LE™ Endoscopic Soft Tissue Release System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Innovative Design Features Benefit Surgeons and Patients

In2Bones Global, Inc. today announced the U.S. commercial launch of its ClearGuard LE™ Endoscopic Soft Tissue Release System, used by orthopedic and podiatric surgeons to correct various foot conditions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005166/en/

The ClearGuard LE™ Endoscopic Soft Tissue Release System from In2Bones Global provides orthopedic an ...

The ClearGuard LE™ Endoscopic Soft Tissue Release System from In2Bones Global provides orthopedic and podiatric surgeons with an intuitive, reproducible and cost-effective system for high volume lower extremity soft tissue procedures, including plantar fascia, gastrocnemius, tarsal tunnel, and Morton’s neuroma. (Photo: Business Wire)

Delivered pre-sterilized and fully disposable for single use, the ClearGuard LE System is designed for a variety of soft tissue releases of the lower extremity, including the plantar fascia, gastrocnemius, tarsal tunnel, and Morton’s neuroma.

Plantar fasciitis is one of the most common causes of foot pain, and when conservative treatments fail, surgery is often needed to detach part of the plantar fascia from the heel bone to relieve tension. The ClearGuard LE System allows surgeons to perform this procedure through a minimal incision while maintaining complete control and precision.

Ready-to-use and intuitive, the ClearGuard LE System contains everything needed for surgical procedures. It is compatible with a standard 4mm 30° arthroscope; the uniportal clear cannula allows for unobstructed 360° panoramic arthroscopic visualization; and its blocked endpoint provides for a safe and controlled release of the soft tissue through a small incision. The combination of a clear cannula and blocked endpoint is unique to this In2Bones System; competitive products limit visibility and increase the risk of damage to nerves and other adjacent tissues prior to tissue release.

“The ClearGuard LE Endoscopic Soft Tissue Release System provides our customers with an intuitive, reproducible and cost-effective system for these high-volume lower extremity soft tissue procedures,” says Jon Simon, Sr. Vice President of Marketing at In2Bones. “Since these releases are often performed as an adjunctive procedure to reconstructive bone surgery, we anticipate a significant pull-through effect with our related hardware and osteobiologics portfolios.”

For more information about In2Bones Global, Inc. extremity products, please visit www.In2Bones.com.

About In2Bones

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, In2Bones is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of medical devices for the treatment of disorders and injuries of the upper (hand, wrist, elbow) and lower (foot and ankle) extremities. For more information, visit www.in2bones.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:11aUNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:11aDIFFERENCE CAPITAL FINANCIAL : Canadian challenger bank Mogo to merge with fintech investment firm
AQ
06:11aNCR : to provide digital banking platform for Provident Bank
AQ
06:11aAMES NATIONAL CORPORATION : Announces 2019 Q1 Earnings
AQ
06:11aDHX MEDIA APPOINTS AMIR NASRABADI AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF ITS ANIMATION STUDIO - DHX Media
AQ
06:11aVNUE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:11aAURIANT MINING AB (PUBL.) : Geological resources of Kara-Beldyr are approved by the State Reserves Committee (GKZ)
GL
06:10aADIDAS : Athleisure wear helps JD Sports defy Britain's retail gloom
RE
06:10aPLUMAS BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:10aFLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC/CN/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : Rising fuel costs and seating surplus push Lufthansa into loss
2ADIDAS : Zalando profit surprise cheers European fashion stocks
3CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC : CREST NICHOLSON : Galliford to review faltering construction business as new CE..
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump urges 'rebrand' of 737 MAX, Boeing has other ideas
5GALLIFORD TRY PLC : GALLIFORD TRY : Operational Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About