In2Bones Launches ClearGuard LE™ Endoscopic Soft Tissue Release System

Innovative Design Features Benefit Surgeons and Patients

In2Bones Global, Inc. today announced the U.S. commercial launch of its ClearGuard LE™ Endoscopic Soft Tissue Release System, used by orthopedic and podiatric surgeons to correct various foot conditions.

The ClearGuard LE™ Endoscopic Soft Tissue Release System from In2Bones Global provides orthopedic and podiatric surgeons with an intuitive, reproducible and cost-effective system for high volume lower extremity soft tissue procedures, including plantar fascia, gastrocnemius, tarsal tunnel, and Morton’s neuroma. (Photo: Business Wire)

Delivered pre-sterilized and fully disposable for single use, the ClearGuard LE System is designed for a variety of soft tissue releases of the lower extremity, including the plantar fascia, gastrocnemius, tarsal tunnel, and Morton’s neuroma.

Plantar fasciitis is one of the most common causes of foot pain, and when conservative treatments fail, surgery is often needed to detach part of the plantar fascia from the heel bone to relieve tension. The ClearGuard LE System allows surgeons to perform this procedure through a minimal incision while maintaining complete control and precision.

Ready-to-use and intuitive, the ClearGuard LE System contains everything needed for surgical procedures. It is compatible with a standard 4mm 30° arthroscope; the uniportal clear cannula allows for unobstructed 360° panoramic arthroscopic visualization; and its blocked endpoint provides for a safe and controlled release of the soft tissue through a small incision. The combination of a clear cannula and blocked endpoint is unique to this In2Bones System; competitive products limit visibility and increase the risk of damage to nerves and other adjacent tissues prior to tissue release.

“The ClearGuard LE Endoscopic Soft Tissue Release System provides our customers with an intuitive, reproducible and cost-effective system for these high-volume lower extremity soft tissue procedures,” says Jon Simon, Sr. Vice President of Marketing at In2Bones. “Since these releases are often performed as an adjunctive procedure to reconstructive bone surgery, we anticipate a significant pull-through effect with our related hardware and osteobiologics portfolios.”

About In2Bones

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, In2Bones is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of medical devices for the treatment of disorders and injuries of the upper (hand, wrist, elbow) and lower (foot and ankle) extremities. For more information, visit www.in2bones.com.

