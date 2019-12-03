InComm : Healthcare Enhances Independent Retailer Network Capabilities

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm, a leading payments technology company, today announced that it has enhanced InComm Healthcare's independent retailer network point-of-sale terminals to accept and process payments for all healthcare products covered under its Medicare and Medicaid supplemental benefit and incentives cards.

This new capability will seamlessly augment thousands of existing independent retailers' point-of-sale terminals, giving them the capability to accept and process payments made using Medicare and Medicaid health and wellness benefits, as well as incentive funds for healthy foods and other targeted incentive catalogs. The terminal enhancement will take place in January 2020; updates will occur on the back end, with no interference to current operations for any existing partner retailers. Providing these capabilities will increase opportunities for foot traffic to these retailers, giving access to a consumer base of health plan members with significant buying potential.

InComm Healthcare's product suite, powered by the OTC Network, features OTC supplemental benefits and health and wellness incentive programs that engage health plan members and encourage healthy behaviors while driving in-store purchases to participating local retailers. Members can use their supplemental benefits and incentive dollars to purchase items from specified product categories. With a range of targeted product catalogs to choose from, health plans can customize their programs to their specific customer base and rely on InComm Healthcare's comprehensive compliance reporting.

"Consumers in major cities like New York have hundreds of independent retailers, and we're making sure our network serves all of them," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President at InComm. "We're supporting small businesses while empowering health plan members to enjoy their benefits wherever they choose."

For more information about InComm Healthcare's independent retailer network, click here.

About InComm

By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

Media Contacts:

Anthony Popiel

Dalton Agency

404-876-1309

apopiel@daltonagency.com



Nilce Piccinini

Sr. Communications Manager

InComm

404-935-0377

npiccinini@incomm.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/incomm-healthcare-enhances-independent-retailer-network-capabilities-300968225.html

SOURCE InComm