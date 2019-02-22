Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

InContext Solutions Launches Next Generation of Its Virtual Decision-Support Platform for Retail, ShopperMX™

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 01:31pm EST

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To continue helping innovative retailers and manufacturers gain a competitive edge in the ever-changing retail landscape, InContext Solutions, the global leader in 3D-simulation software for retail, today announces the launch of its second-generation, decision-support platform, ShopperMX™.

Forward-thinking retailers and manufacturers use ShopperMX to simulate in-store shopping experiences within a virtual store environment, test them with real shoppers, and activate with their retail partners or stores. While manufacturers and retailers each have unique business needs for ShopperMX, the platform supports use cases such as packaging design, micro and macro space planning, trade promotions, display and signage fixtures, and much more. ShopperMX customers have seen a 10x ROI through mitigated risk, time savings, and optimizing concepts to deliver incremental growth.  

The updated ShopperMX platform includes a new backend infrastructure for increased scalability, an improved user interface for greater design and user functionality, and new capabilities to enhance collaboration and accelerate innovation.

  • Infrastructure: a rebuilt technical infrastructure that provides the necessary requirements to enhance content management, international accessibility, third-party data system integration, security, capabilities for specialty retail customers, and support for continued advancements in hardware.
  • Usability: an enhanced user experience with a more versatile and flexible suite of tools and features to improve the capabilities of the software.
  • Innovation: A technical pipeline that provides InContext the opportunity to accelerate the development of new capabilities, both internally and through our partner ecosystem, in 3D visualization, shopper analytics, and machine learning.

“Our customers need to innovate faster than ever, and that demands a platform that can support rapid experimentation, has the flexibility to evolve quickly, and includes a healthy dose of hindsight mixed with all the technical lessons from the past,” said Tracey Wiedmeyer, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of InContext Solutions. “This next-generation of ShopperMX continues what we do best but improves user experience and innovation workflows, resulting in a platform that will live and grow alongside our customers, wherever their businesses take them.” 

By uncovering valuable market research insights and shopper data, ShopperMX helps category managers and retail teams identify which merchandising and in-store concepts resonate most with consumers, enabling them to make faster, smarter, more profitable go-to-market decisions.

“The next chapter for merchandising and purchasing is all about scaling out a true collaboration platform among retailers, brands, and suppliers–and that’s what we have created with our latest iteration of ShopperMX,” said David Rich, Chief Executive Officer of InContext Solutions. “Speed-to-market and the associated critical decision-making processes requires a platform that links traditional shopper data with predictive analytics, applied intelligence engines, and 3D visualization.”

InContext Solutions will unveil the new ShopperMX platform at the Category Management Association (CMA) conference, February 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, with hands-on demos at booth #37.

InContext will also demo the new platform at the ShopTalk conference, March 3-6, 2019 in Las Vegas, at booth #3619.

For more information about InContext Solutions and the new ShopperMX platform, visit www.incontextsolutions.com.

About InContext Solutions
InContext Solutions is the global leader in 3D simulation software for retail. ShopperMX enables manufacturers and retailers to create a better shopping experience for their consumers by simulating real in-store shopping situations within a virtual store environment to ideate, evaluate, and activate their merchandising, displays, and layouts. InContext Solutions’ ShopperMX platform delivers substantial cost and time savings while mitigating major risk when bringing new ideas to life in retail. For more information, visit www.incontextsolutions.com.

Media Contact
Jillian Smith, jillian@propllr.com, 330-794-3008

 

ICS Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pUNITED LABELS AG : Correction of the ad hoc announcement dated 22 February 2019
EQ
02:20pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of RBC Life Insurance Company
BU
02:17pPHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:16pIBERIABANK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
02:16pHARRIS CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02:16pENB FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:15pFACEBOOK : New York Governor Cuomo orders probe into Facebook access to personal data
RE
02:14pDOLBY LABORATORIES : Security increased near Dolby Theatre ahead of Oscars 2019
AQ
02:14pQUEBECOR : TVA to buy Incendo as part of expansion into English-language markets
AQ
02:14pBAKERY ON MAIN : Introduces an Unsweetened Addition to Their Organic Oats & Happiness Oatmeal Cups Line
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold
2BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Kraft Heinz discloses SEC probe, $15 billion write-down; shares dive..
3BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Canada's Barrick considers buyout of rival Newmont Mining
4GLENCORE : GLENCORE : China says Australian coal imports remain normal, Canberra seeks to calm investors
5BAIDU : BAIDU : Why Some Investors Are Skeptical About China's Search Giant -- Update

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.