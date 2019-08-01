Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

InMoment : Client Announced as Finalist in UK Customer Experience Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 03:01am EDT

  • Prestigious UK Customer Experience Awards recognise and celebrate customer experience excellence and innovation

The UK Customer Experience (CX) Awards announced InMoment’s client, CYBG, has been selected as a finalist in this year’s annual awards. As one of the industry’s most prestigious CX events, the awards recognise organisations delivering innovative customer experiences. InMoment is an established leader in experience intelligence.

CYBG, the 6th largest bank in the UK, has been named as a finalist for its CX programme, CX Success, in partnership with InMoment. CYBG has been specifically recognised for its excellence in the "Customers at the Heart of Everything - Initiative" category.

Simon Fraser, VP, Customer Experience Strategy at InMoment, said, “We are proud to provide industry-leading technology for the innovative brands with which we work. The UK CX Awards are one of the industry’s most esteemed award ceremonies, and we are thrilled to support our clients in becoming industry leaders and customer advocates. We look forward to the finals, while knowing regardless of the outcome, CYBG is a shining example of truly putting customers at the heart of everything.”

The award finals and ceremony will take place on 10 October 2019 at Wembley Stadium.

About InMoment

InMoment™ is the leader in Experience Intelligence (XI), transforming metrics into meaning to drive high-value business decisions and relationships with both customers and employees. The company’s cloud-native XI Platform is engineered with data science at the core, and specifically architected to harness intelligence from across the entire experience ecosystem to deliver clear business value. The platform features three clouds that all work seamlessly together to give companies a comprehensive understanding of the most important factors impacting their bottom lines, including: Customer Experience (CX) Cloud, Employee Experience (EX) Cloud, and Market Experience (MX) Cloud. InMoment’s approach of providing strategic technical, best practice and thought leadership support ensures that our nearly 500 brands across 95 countries realize maximum business impact.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:40aREPLACEMENT : Placing of shares to raise £700,000
PU
08:39aBlue-blooded crabs at heart of pharma dispute on drug testing
RE
08:39aPHILEX MINING : Philippines' copper-gold miner Philex eyes partners for $1.1 billion Silangan project
RE
08:39aShell Profit Drops on Lower Oil Prices Despite Rising Production -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:39aVolkswagen and software expert has·to·be cooperate to expand charging infrastructure
BU
08:36aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : Italy's Generali beats first-half expectations, confirms targets
RE
08:36aSIEMENS : 3Q Net Profit Fell on Challenging Market Environment -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:35aNOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil ans Gas plc
PU
08:35aPALACE CAPITAL : REIT conversion
PU
08:34aBritain's LSE seals $27 billion Refinitiv deal to create data giant
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE lifts forecast but warns Boeing grounding may cost $1.4 billi..
3CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : whistleblower gets first False Claims payout over cybersecurity
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : BMW second quarter hit by rising costs of manufacturing, emissions
5ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : cuts steel demand view on Europe slump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group