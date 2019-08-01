InMoment : Client Announced as Finalist in UK Customer Experience Awards

The UK Customer Experience (CX) Awards announced InMoment’s client, CYBG, has been selected as a finalist in this year’s annual awards. As one of the industry’s most prestigious CX events, the awards recognise organisations delivering innovative customer experiences. InMoment is an established leader in experience intelligence.

CYBG, the 6th largest bank in the UK, has been named as a finalist for its CX programme, CX Success, in partnership with InMoment. CYBG has been specifically recognised for its excellence in the "Customers at the Heart of Everything - Initiative" category.

Simon Fraser, VP, Customer Experience Strategy at InMoment, said, “We are proud to provide industry-leading technology for the innovative brands with which we work. The UK CX Awards are one of the industry’s most esteemed award ceremonies, and we are thrilled to support our clients in becoming industry leaders and customer advocates. We look forward to the finals, while knowing regardless of the outcome, CYBG is a shining example of truly putting customers at the heart of everything.”

The award finals and ceremony will take place on 10 October 2019 at Wembley Stadium.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005224/en/