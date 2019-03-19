InMoment : Named to the 2019 Shatter List for Helping to Break Technology's Glass Ceiling

InMoment, the leading
provider of Experience
Intelligence™ (XI), today announced it has been named to the Women
Tech Council’s 2019 Shatter List for actively employing measures to help
break the glass ceiling for women in technology. This is InMoment’s
second consecutive appearance on the list, and the company was among 46
others recognized based on the development and successful implementation
of measures that create gender-inclusive cultures where women can
contribute and succeed.
“Making the Shatter List for a second consecutive year is an honor, and
a testament to the women and men of InMoment who constantly strive to
create a workplace that is both welcoming and professionally inspiring,”
said InMoment VP of HR David Powell. “To us, a big tent approach is the
only way to find and retain the best talent. The Shatter List and the
efforts it represents are absolutely critical to the continuing success
of the individual and collective success of the Silicon Slopes
community.”
To be selected for this prestigious honor, InMoment was evaluated and
scored against hundreds of technology companies on executive engagement,
company programming, community investment and women’s or D&I groups. All
data was gathered from 10 secondary data sets and required active
demonstration of visible activities at all levels of the company showing
commitment and progress in these four areas.
InMoment was named to the 2019 list for the company’s continuing
expansion of its “Women of InMoment” initiative, a strong focus on
hiring and promoting women across departments, experience levels and
geographies, as well as strong support from the CEO and extended
executive team. Women of InMoment is an internal global program that
engages both women and men to provide the company’s female staff with
opportunities to mentor and learn from one another, develop leadership
skills, and connect with service and professional growth activities in
the larger technology community.
“Breaking the glass ceiling for women in technology requires companies
to move beyond single-sided efforts to organization-wide solutions that
actively create gender-inclusive teams and environments,” said Cydni
Tetro, president of Women Tech Council. “The programs and practices
these companies are building and implementing are creating this type of
impact for those in their organization, and helping advance women in
technology across the entire sector.”
For more information about the Shatter List, visit www.womentechcouncil.org.
