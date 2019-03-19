InMoment : Named to the 2019 Shatter List for Helping to Break Technology's Glass Ceiling

Company recognized two years in a row by Women Tech Council

InMoment, the leading provider of Experience Intelligence™ (XI), today announced it has been named to the Women Tech Council’s 2019 Shatter List for actively employing measures to help break the glass ceiling for women in technology. This is InMoment’s second consecutive appearance on the list, and the company was among 46 others recognized based on the development and successful implementation of measures that create gender-inclusive cultures where women can contribute and succeed.

“Making the Shatter List for a second consecutive year is an honor, and a testament to the women and men of InMoment who constantly strive to create a workplace that is both welcoming and professionally inspiring,” said InMoment VP of HR David Powell. “To us, a big tent approach is the only way to find and retain the best talent. The Shatter List and the efforts it represents are absolutely critical to the continuing success of the individual and collective success of the Silicon Slopes community.”

To be selected for this prestigious honor, InMoment was evaluated and scored against hundreds of technology companies on executive engagement, company programming, community investment and women’s or D&I groups. All data was gathered from 10 secondary data sets and required active demonstration of visible activities at all levels of the company showing commitment and progress in these four areas.

InMoment was named to the 2019 list for the company’s continuing expansion of its “Women of InMoment” initiative, a strong focus on hiring and promoting women across departments, experience levels and geographies, as well as strong support from the CEO and extended executive team. Women of InMoment is an internal global program that engages both women and men to provide the company’s female staff with opportunities to mentor and learn from one another, develop leadership skills, and connect with service and professional growth activities in the larger technology community.

“Breaking the glass ceiling for women in technology requires companies to move beyond single-sided efforts to organization-wide solutions that actively create gender-inclusive teams and environments,” said Cydni Tetro, president of Women Tech Council. “The programs and practices these companies are building and implementing are creating this type of impact for those in their organization, and helping advance women in technology across the entire sector.”

For more information about the Shatter List, visit www.womentechcouncil.org.

About InMoment:

InMoment™ is the leader in Experience Intelligence (XI), transforming metrics into meaning to drive high-value business decisions and relationships with both customers and employees. The company’s cloud-native XI Platform is engineered with data science at the core, and specifically architected to harness intelligence from across the entire experience ecosystem to deliver clear business value. The platform features three clouds that all work seamlessly together to give companies a comprehensive understanding of the most important factors impacting their bottom lines, including: Customer Experience (CX) Cloud, Employee Experience (EX) Cloud, and Market Experience (MX) Cloud. InMoment’s approach of providing strategic technical, best practice and thought leadership support ensures that our nearly 500 brands across 95 countries realize maximum business impact.

About Women Tech Council:

Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from high school K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on inclusivity and high performance. Through this work, WTC propels women in technology careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce. For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: www.womentechcouncil.org.

