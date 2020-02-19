Log in
InMoment : VP of Data Science Recognized in Utah's Forty Under Forty

02/19/2020 | 09:25am EST

—Utah Business celebrates Levi Roberts as one of the state’s most influential business professionals

InMoment, the leading provider of Experience Intelligence (XI), announces Levi Roberts, InMoment’s VP of Data Science, has been included in Utah Business’ 2020 Forty Under Forty. Forty Under Forty honors professionals aiming to help progress Utah’s reaching business impact.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005573/en/

InMoment’s Levi Roberts is recognized as one of Utah’s 40 young business professionals helping to expand and evolve Utah’s growing business influence. (Photo: Business Wire)

For nearly five years, Levi Roberts has worked at InMoment, beginning as Special Projects Manager. Roberts was promoted in rapid succession to a variety of positions, and now works as VP of Data Science. Roberts has been an influential leader, spearheading innovative solutions to further the InMoment offerings and the ultimate success of its clients.

“I have had great leaders and fellow employees who have encouraged me to continue to put my best work and effort forward throughout my career,” said Roberts. “Each day at InMoment offers a new opportunity to problem solve and develop creative solutions. Leading the way from a data science perspective presents exciting ways to experiment with groundbreaking concepts and designs to facilitate the best experiences for our customers.”

Roberts’ impact is reflected through several accomplishments, including the following:

  • Contributing to the design and implementation of a modernized intelligence platform
  • Sharing expertise on stage at Forrester NYC to solidify InMoment’s position as a thought leader in the industry
  • Representing InMoment at the Women Tech Council

Within the community, Roberts is a champion for women in the technology industry, encouraging employee participation with the Women Tech Council and driving an internal company initiative, Women of InMoment. Roberts also cultivates an environment among his team to volunteer, mentor and teach at SheTech events to inspire high school girls to pursue STEM degrees. Roberts also takes his team to volunteer with the local community, and he participates in InMoment’s quarterly charitable activities, including KidsEat!, Ronald McDonald House and the Road Home Shelter.

“Levi’s technical aptitude and innovative spirit empower both InMoment as a whole as well as our clients,” said David Joiner, InMoment’s Chief Technology Officer. “Levi being recognized as one of Utah’s most impactful business professionals affirms InMoment’s commitment to attract the finest talent, providing the best leadership and expertise within the Silicon Slopes community.”

About InMoment

InMoment™ is the leader in Experience Intelligence (XI), helping organizations deliver more beneficial and memorable experiences in every moment. The company’s cloud-native XI Platform is engineered with data science at the core, featuring three clouds that work seamlessly together to give businesses a comprehensive understanding of the most important factors impacting the bottom line: Customer Experience (CX) Cloud, Employee Experience (EX) Cloud, and Market Experience (MX) Cloud. InMoment’s technology, coupled with its deep domain knowledge in experience design and delivery, help more than 500 of the world’s leading brands in 95 countries attract, excite, and retain their most profitable customers and most valuable employees.


© Business Wire 2020
