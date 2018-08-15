InMoment : Wins Multiple International Awards for Technology, Leadership

Customer experience (CX) intelligence leader InMoment
was named the winner in multiple Stevie® Award categories by The 15th
Annual International Business Awards®. InMoment brought home
three awards, including:
-
The company’s groundbreaking, data science-infused platform — the CX
Intelligence Cloud™ — achieved recognition in the Best New Product
or Service of the Year - Software - Artificial Intelligence/Machine
Learning Solution category;
-
CMO
Kristi Knight received Marketing Executive of the Year
recognition; and
-
InMoment’s proprietary research on 2018
customer experience trends received a business-to-business
communication award
The International Business Awards is the world’s premier business awards
program. All individuals and organisations worldwide — public and
private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small — are eligible to
submit nominations. The 2018 IBAs received entries from 74 nations and
territories.
Nicknamed the Steviesfor the Greek word for “crowned,” the
awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the
InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel in London, England on 20 October.
More than 3,900 nominations from organisations of all sizes and in
virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a
wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing
Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup
of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and
Executive of the Year, among others.
Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than
270 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.
“This year’s Stevie Award winners in the IBAs are the most distinguished
group of winners we’ve had yet,” said Michael Gallagher, president and
founder of the Stevie Awards. “We raised the minimum average score from
the judges required to qualify as a Stevie winner, so 2018 winners
should be especially proud of their achievements. We look forward to
presenting their Stevies to them in London on October 20, and to telling
their stories over the coming year through Stevie Awards media.”
About InMoment
InMoment™,
the leading cloud-based customer experience (CX) intelligence platform,
arms brands with compelling customer insights to drive high-value
business decisions and relationships with both customers and employees.
The company’s industry-leading,
data science-infused Customer Feedback Management platform, the CX
Intelligence Cloud™ powers a full suite of Voice
of Customer (VoC), Voice of Employee (VoE), and
Employee Engagement solutions. InMoment provides innovative
solutions and strategic support services to more than 425 leading brands
across 95 countries. For more information, visit http://www.inmoment.com/.
About the Stevie®
Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie
Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®,
The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women
in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards
for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more
than 10,000 nominations each year from organisations in more than 70
nations. Honoring organisations of all types and sizes and the people
behind them, the Stevies recognise outstanding performances in the
workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005232/en/